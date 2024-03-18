Deliveroo set to offer free childcare to riders

Delivery giant Deliveroo is offering free childcare to its riders and access to educational courses.

The firm announced a new partnership with childcare app Bubble which it said will build on its flexible model for riders, offering 15 hours of free childcare to 1,000 riders.

Deliveroo said a recent survey of its riders in the UK and Ireland found that the majority with caring responsibilities looked after children and would find care support useful.

Ari Last, chief executive of Bubble said: “We’re really proud to be working with Deliveroo on this partnership which recognises the vital importance of care to a large proportion of riders.

“We are thrilled to help riders be better able to work flexibly and efficiently; plus we know the benefits of offering this type of support has a hugely positive impact on wellbeing and fulfilment.”

Deliveroo also announced a new partnership with Lynx Educate, offering a range of educational courses for riders including business management and coding, project management and photography.

Camilla Kater of Deliveroo said: “We’re committed to investing in our riders’ development, welfare, and future, and the flexible work we offer is often a stepping stone to progress in other careers, or a way to juggle earning with caring responsibilities.

“The new free childcare offering not only gives parents more flexibility and opportunity to ride when they want, but means they can use the time in their busy lives to develop through our expanded education and skills programme.

“Alongside this platform, these new initiatives provide our riders with a unique opportunity to think about the future, upskill, and broaden their learning.”

Tom Warnett of the GMB union, said: “GMB and our courier representatives are working hard to ensure the on-demand food delivery sector is well paid, safe and provides long-term career opportunities.

“GMB welcomes this initiative as something we know is very important to riders. This is a positive step and there is a lot more work to do.”