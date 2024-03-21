Record number of young people on zero-hour contracts – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record number of young people on zero-hour contracts – report

By Press Association
The number of young workers on zero-hour contracts has reached a new record, new research suggests (Alamy/PA)
The number of young workers on zero-hour contracts has reached a new record, new research suggests.

An analysis by the Work Foundation indicated that 136,000 more workers were given zero-hour contracts in 2023 compared to 2022, with two thirds of those handed to 16–24 year olds.

The Work Foundation said only a minority of zero-hour workers have regular pay and access to rights.

Its data suggested three in four of the 1.1 million people on zero-hour contracts are in “severely insecure work”.

Alice Martin, head of research at the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said: “Zero-hour contracts have previously been hailed the answer to flexible work, but our research shows too often it is only employers that have choices, workers do not.

“The data shows these contracts affect certain workers more than others, and it is young workers – particularly young women – who are bearing the brunt of policy-makers inaction.

“After a decade of indecision over zero-hour contracts, the UK has fallen behind and now our younger generation are paying the price.

“Other nations have already either banned zero-hour contracts or heavily regulated their use, so we need to catch up and find a better balance between workplace security and flexibility.”

The Work Foundation warned of the potential long-term effects on the quality of jobs young workers may secure in future.

The research also indicated that black workers are 2.7 times more likely than white workers to be on zero-hour contracts and workers from multiple/mixed backgrounds are 2.3 times more likely than white workers to be on zero-hour contracts.

One in 10 young workers in the UK were on these contracts in 2023, said the report.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Zero-hours contracts may be a dream for bad bosses, but they can be nightmare for the people on them.

“This report lays bare the huge financial insecurity workers on zero-hours contracts face.

“These one-sided contracts hand almost total control over hours and earning power to managers – making it nigh on impossible for workers to plan budgets and childcare.

“I would challenge any business leader or politician to try and survive on a zero-hours contract – not knowing how much money you’ll have from one week to the next.”

Corey Edwards, senior policy and public affairs manager at the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) said: “The informality, instability and non-standard form of zero-hours contract work makes workers increasingly vulnerable in terms of both their physical and mental health.

“Constant uncertainty over the duration of employment, unpredictable working hours, vulnerability to violence and harassment, plus poor daily or weekly resting periods are some of the work-related issues experienced by workers employed under these arrangements.”