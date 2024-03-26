888 hopes to ‘make life more interesting’ as it plans to change name to evoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

888 hopes to ‘make life more interesting’ as it plans to change name to evoke

By Press Association
888 bought William Hill in 2022 for around £2 billion (Aaron Chown/PA)
888 bought William Hill in 2022 for around £2 billion (Aaron Chown/PA)

Gambling company 888 plans to change its name to evoke plc to reflect its hopes to “make life more interesting by delighting players”, as it also upped the price of a cost-saving programme.

The business has increased the amount it will be spending on integrating with William Hill, which it bought in 2022 for nearly £2 billion. The cost is expected to rise to £115 million.

The business said its revenue jumped 38% to £1.7 billion in 2023, but that was mainly due to the addition of William Hill to its balance sheet.

On a pro-forma basis, revenue dipped 8%.

The business said it faced costs of £49.3 million from the integration and transformation of William Hill. That will bring cost-savings in the long run, it hopes.

It will be asking for approval from shareholders at its annual general meeting to change its name to evoke.

888 online
888 bought William Hill last year (PA)

“Proposed change of the group’s name to evoke plc, subject to shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM, to better reflect the strength of the group’s multi-brand operating model and its vision and mission to make life more interesting by delighting players with world-class betting and gaming experiences,” the business said.

It comes after Per Widerstrom, a 17-year veteran of online gaming, took over the reins as chief executive in October last year.

The group’s net pre-tax loss was £121.3 million in 2023, greater than a £115.7 million loss recorded the year before. On an adjusted basis, profit dropped by nearly three-quarters year-on-year to £20.6 million.

Separately, betting company Flutter, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, said its revenue jumped 24.6% to £11.8 billion, while the number of average monthly players rose by a fifth to 12.3 million.

The business said pre-tax loss rose from £295 million to £1.1 billion during 2023.