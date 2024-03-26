Bellway boss ‘encouraged’ as mortgage rates start to fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bellway boss ‘encouraged’ as mortgage rates start to fall

By Press Association
Bellway said that things are looking better for customers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bellway said that things are looking better for customers (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The boss of Newcastle-based housebuilder Bellway has been “encouraged” as the reduction in mortgage rates in recent months has made buying more affordable for potential customers.

Jason Honeyman said the business is on track to build around 7,500 homes in the year to the end of July. It has scaled back the speed of construction from nearly 11,000 the year before.

It came in a bruising period for housebuilders. Since December 2021, the Bank of England’s base interest rate has soared from 0.1% to 5.25%, making it much less affordable for people to buy homes.

In anticipation that the Bank might start cutting rates later this year, lenders have started to cut the interest rates they charge mortgage borrowers.

“Although the economic backdrop remains uncertain, the gradual reduction in mortgage interest rates throughout the first half has helped to ease affordability constraints and we have been encouraged by the improvement in reservations since the start of the new calendar year,” Mr Honeyman said.

The business completed 4,092 homes in the six months to the end of January, down from 5,695 a year earlier. The average selling price was £309,278, down from £316,929, in line with the firm’s expectations.

In the full financial year, the business expects the average selling price to be £295,000.

Revenue dipped 29.6% to £1.3 billion in the six-month period while pre-tax profit fell 61.6% to £117.4 million.

“Overall, the long-term fundamentals of the UK housebuilding industry remain attractive, given the shortage of energy efficient and affordable homes across the country,” Mr Honeyman said.

“We remain confident that the group’s robust balance sheet and operational strength, combined with the depth and quality of our land bank, will enable Bellway to successfully navigate changing market conditions and capitalise on future growth opportunities.”

Separately, fellow housebuilder Vistry said that it had signed an agreement with Abri, a housing provider, to deliver 1,500 new homes in Arundel, West Sussex.