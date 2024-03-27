Travis Perkins boss to quit amid recent ‘under-performance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Travis Perkins boss to quit amid recent ‘under-performance’

By Press Association
The boss of building supplies firm Travis Perkins is set to stand down after five years in the role as the firm grapples with tough trading (PA)

The boss of building supplies firm Travis Perkins is set to stand down after five years in the role as the firm grapples with tough trading.

Chief executive Nick Roberts will remain with the firm while it hunts for his replacement, the group said.

His departure follow just weeks after Travis signalled another challenging year ahead after seeing annual pre-tax profits plummet to £70 million from £245 million in 2022.

Underlying operating profits slumped 39% to £180 million.

Travis Perkins sales grow
Travis Perkins chief executive Nick Roberts will stand down once a successor has been appointed (Travis Perkins/PA)

The group, which also owns the Toolstation chain, has been hit hard by the UK housebuilding downturn, as well as weaker demand for home improvements and repairs.

It said: “The board and Nick are aligned that now is the right time to search for a new leader to take the business forward and the nominations committee is currently undertaking a thorough search process for Nick’s successor.”

Jasmine Whitbread, chair of Travis Perkins, said: “While there has been good progress made in modernising the business, the board fully recognises the under-performance of the business over recent reporting periods, in the context of continued economic challenges and end-market weakness.

“We remain fully focused on improving profitability and enhancing cash generation, as well as accelerating changes to our operating model to create a simpler, more efficient business, well positioned to emerge stronger when markets recover.”

Travis Perkins vehicles
The firm warned the UK construction sector is unlikely to see any serious recovery until after the upcoming general election (Rui Vieira/PA)

Mr Roberts said: “Travis Perkins is a great company with a talented team and I have been privileged to serve as chief executive for the last five years.

“I am proud of the progress we have made in modernising the company.

“While the board identifies my successor, I will continue to rigorously execute on our plan and drive performance.”

The firm warned on reporting annual figures earlier this month that the UK construction sector is unlikely to see any serious recovery until after the upcoming general election expected later this year.

It also revealed at the time that it was considering exiting its French Toolstation business, which has 51 shops across the country, and is reviewing its options for the 119-strong Toolstation Benelux chain.