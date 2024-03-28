Thames Water dividend payouts in spotlight after shareholders pull funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Thames Water dividend payouts in spotlight after shareholders pull funding

By Press Association
The UK’s largest water company Thames Water handed out millions of pounds worth of dividends in recent years (Alamy/PA)
The UK’s largest water company Thames Water handed out millions of pounds worth of dividends in recent years (Alamy/PA)

The UK’s largest water company Thames Water is scrambling to find extra cash, as it handed out millions of pounds worth of dividends to shareholders and bonuses to top bosses in recent years.

Shareholders of the firm said on Thursday that industry regulations make its business plan “uninvestible”, after previously agreeing to an emergency funding package.

The stark update highlights the deepening financial woes for the firm which is sitting on a debt pile of £14.7 billion.

It has come under pressure from water regulator Ofwat to improve its financial performance amid mounting concerns over its future.

Despite the troubles, Thames Water revealed in December that it paid a £37.5 million dividend to a parent company.

When asked to explain the move by Ofwat, Thames said the money had been moved to help pay its debts.

In the year to the end of March 2023, it paid out about £45 million in dividends, and the previous two years it handed out a combined £53.9 million.

But the firm stresses that it has not paid a dividend to “external shareholders” for at least the past five years.

Thames Water, which has about 16 million customers across London and the South East, is owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

It was previously owned by a consortium led by Australian financial services group Macquarie in 2008 for about a decade, during which it ran up debts of around £10 billion, while also paying out billions of pounds worth of dividends.

The company has also paid out about £3.7 million worth of bonuses, benefits and incentives to company executives over the past three years, according to research from the Liberal Democrats.

Total executive pay, which includes base salaries, surpassed £10.6 million over the past four financial years.

Last year, three executives took home more than £2.4 million.

Meanwhile, Thames Water was among water companies forced to return money to customers after failing to meet various performance targets set by Ofwat.

Under the review released in September, it was expected to pay a rebate of about £100 million for missing targets on reducing leakage, pollution incidents, supply interruptions, mains repairs and drinking water quality.