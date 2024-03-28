What is behind Thames Water’s cash crunch and is it heading for nationalisation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is behind Thames Water’s cash crunch and is it heading for nationalisation?

By Press Association
A Thames Water employee with a tanker (PA)
A Thames Water employee with a tanker (PA)

Thames Water has been left racing to secure cash once again after its investors withdrew a £500 million funding lifeline that was due at the end of this month.

Britain’s biggest water supplier is blaming regulator Ofwat for making its plan “uninvestible”, but has faced accusations of trying to “blackmail” the regulator into accepting its demands to hike customer bills by 40%.

Here we look at what is behind the latest funding crisis at the utility giant and what it means:

– Why is Thames Water racing to secure cash, less than a year after agreeing a funding plan with investors?

The water utility – which serves 16 million households across London and the South East – revealed that its investors had pulled a £500 million funding lifeline that was due to be paid at the end of this month.

The payment was the first part of a £750 million financing plan that was agreed by its investors last July, when the debt-laden firm was first said to have been on the brink of emergency nationalisation.

Thames Water blamed Ofwat for the decision by its investors to withhold the funding, claiming that the regulator had made its proposed business plan “uninvestible” with its demands.

It is understood that investors pulled the agreed funding after Ofwat refused to bow to the water giant’s demands for a 40% bill hike for customers, an easing of capital spending requirements as well as leniency on penalties for failing to meet targets.

But Ofwat said Thames Water must now look elsewhere for the funding.

The GMB Union also accused Thames Water of “blackmailing” Ofwat and its customers into allowing it to hike bills.

– What is behind the firm’s financial troubles?

Thames Water has racked up debts of almost £15 billion over the past 16 years, while also paying out billions of pounds worth of dividends to investors.

It has been owned since 2017 by a consortium including the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), China’s sovereign wealth fund, a Canadian pension fund and the BT Pension Scheme.

Before that, it was owned by a consortium led by Australian financial services group Macquarie for about a decade, during which time it ran up debts of around £10 billion.

As well as struggling under a mounting debt pile, it is also facing calls for massive investment into its services and infrastructure.

This is to address poor performance targets on sewage pollution, leaks and to update old pipes and systems.

– Is Thames Water heading for emergency nationalisation?

The firm has said the latest funding announcement does not mean it is heading for special measures or nationalisation.

It said it has £2.4 billion of cash currently available to it, which should see it meet funding needs for the next 15 months, during which time it will look to secure the financing needed.

But the firm’s chief executive Chris Weston admitted there was a risk of nationalisation if funding was not secured after this time, although he added “we are a long way from that point at the moment”.

– Why has the Government not stepped in already to take back control of Thames Water?

There have been growing calls for the Government to step in and nationalise Thames Water, in light of its funding issues and its poor financial and environmental performance.

But this would mean the taxpayer ultimately picking up the bill for its failures and there are no guarantees that customers would still not be looking at hefty bill hikes.

– What does all of this mean for the firm’s customers?

Both Ofwat and Thames Water sought to reassure customers that services would not be affected by the funding woes.

Bosses at Thames said it was “business as usual”, while Ofwat insisted that “safeguards” were in place to protect services.