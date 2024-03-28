Strong demand for skincare helps Boots sales grow further

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Strong demand for skincare helps Boots sales grow further

By Press Association
The retailer and pharmacy chain reported another quarter of growth (Mike Egerton/PA)
The retailer and pharmacy chain reported another quarter of growth (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boots has hailed another quarter of sales growth as the chain was boosted by increased demand for skincare.

The retail and pharmacy company, which has around 2,000 stores, said sales were notably “strong” over Christmas – with shoppers snapping up items such as branded gift sets.

Boots’ UK boss Sebastian James said he is pleased to see “positive momentum” continue in recent months.

Sales across Boots UK grew by 3% over the three months to February 29, driven by a 5.9% rise in its retail operation.

It said this represented the 12th consecutive quarter of market share growth.

Boots recorded a 16.8% rise in digital sales, with growth for both its website and Boots app platforms.

Meanwhile, in-store sales also grew by 4.5%, driven by key flagship stores, shopping centres and travel locations.

It was supported by continued strong demand for beauty and skincare, with the opening of its beauty-only store in Battersea and upgrades to a number of beauty halls.

Meanwhile, skincare sales also grew sharply, with No7, witnessing a 15% jump for the quarter.

Mr James, Boots UK & Republic of Ireland chief executive officer, said: “I am really pleased to see our positive momentum continue across the whole business, with more people shopping with us both online and in store, and strong gains in both our key markets of healthcare and beauty.

“I am particularly proud of our pharmacy team, who worked incredibly hard to launch Pharmacy First in England; the feedback from patients has been brilliant and it is clear that they value the convenience of accessing a trusted healthcare professional on their local high street with no appointment necessary.

“We see a significant opportunity to do more in this area, helping customers to get better quickly, supporting communities and relieving the burden on the NHS.”