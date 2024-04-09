King given first notes featuring his face by Bank of England chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King given first notes featuring his face by Bank of England chief

By Press Association
The King has been presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait by the Governor and Chief Cashier of the Bank of England at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
The King has been presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait by the Governor and Chief Cashier of the Bank of England at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

The King has been presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait by the Governor of the Bank of England.

Charles received a leather-bound booklet containing the historic legal tender from Andrew Bailey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

It was a milestone moment for the monarch, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer, to see his image on the new polymer notes, just over a year and a half since the start of his reign.

King Charles III banknotes
The King examines the new money (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles inspected the four £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes – the first low-numbered note of each denomination with 01 000001 serial numbers – and pointed and smiled at the details as Mr Bailey turned the pages, showing the front and back.

They were joined by Sarah John, the Bank of England’s Chief Cashier, whose signature appears on the currency, and the King gave a broad grin as he greeted his guests in the 1844 Room.

He is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England’s notes – and it is the first time one sovereign’s image has been replaced with another.

King Charles III bank notes
The £5 and £10 bank notes bearing the King’s portrait in a special presentation book (Yui Mok/PA)

Although notes began to be issued from the late 17th century, Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the first British sovereign to be given the honour in 1960 on a £1 paper note.

Before this, Britannia was the only character to have appeared.

The money will be issued gradually into circulation from June 5 – with Charles’s portrait featuring on the front of the banknotes, as well as in cameo in the see-through security window, visible on the front and back.

King Charles III banknotes
The King grins as he welcomes Bank of England Chief Cashier Sarah John to Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

The reverse side characters remain unchanged from previous editions – with Sir Winston Churchill on the £5, Jane Austen on the £10, JMW Turner on the £20 and Alan Turing on the £50.

Existing notes featuring the portrait of the late Queen will continue to be legal tender, so the Elizabeth II and King Charles III notes will co-circulate.

New notes will only be printed to replace worn-out ones and to meet any overall increase in demand in order to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change – in keeping with the Royal Household’s request.

King Charles III banknotes
The King poses with the new notes presented by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Cashier Sarah John (Yui Mok/PA)

Tuesday marked both happy and sad anniversaries for the King, falling on his and the Queen’s 19th wedding anniversary, and the third anniversary of the death of his father, Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

It was also the 22nd anniversary of the funeral of Charles’s grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Camilla has been dubbed the monarchy’s “saviour” and praised for keeping “the show on the road” while the King and the Princess of Wales undergo treatment for cancer.

Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel
The King and Queen at St George’s Chapel on Easter Sunday (Hollie Adams/PA)

Charles and Camilla married on April 9 2005 in a private civil ceremony at Windsor’s Guildhall, followed by a televised blessing in St George’s Chapel.

Their nuptials were postponed by a day just four days beforehand when their ceremony clashed with Pope John Paul II’s funeral in Vatican City, which Charles had to attend to represent his mother.

Much has changed in the years since Charles wed his long-term love.

Royal Wedding – Marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles – Civil Ceremony – Windsor Guildhall
Charles and Camilla after their wedding in Windsor’s Guildhall (Stephen Hird/PA)

Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, and, when news of their affair first came to light, she faced vitriolic criticism.

She gradually took on a more prominent position within the royal family over the years, including riding next to Elizabeth II in her Diamond Jubilee carriage procession.

She was crowned Queen Camilla at the King’s side at the coronation last year.

King Charles III bank notes
The first £10 note bearing the King’s portrait (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles, 75, made a rare outdoor appearance on Easter Sunday, attending church with the Queen and greeting crowds of well-wishers.