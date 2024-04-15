Blackstone nears deal to buy former Britishvolt gigafactory site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Blackstone nears deal to buy former Britishvolt gigafactory site

By Press Association
The site in Blyth, Northumberland where Britishvolt had plans to build a gigafactory (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The site in Blyth, Northumberland where Britishvolt had plans to build a gigafactory (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Private equity giant Blackstone is proposing to snap up the former site of collapsed firm Britishvolt in Northumberland, with plans to build one of Europe’s largest data centres.

The proposed deal by receivers will firmly end any faint prospect of an electric car battery factory being built on the site.

Britishvolt had proposed to build a £3.8 billion gigafactory on the site in Blyth, before the company collapsed early last year.

Australian firm Recharge Industries took control of Britishvolt after it went into administration, but Recharge was faced with a winding up petition last month.

On Monday, official receivers for Britishvolt Properties revealed they have entered into a contract to sell the site to a subsidiary of Blackstone, the US investment giant.

Blackstone said the 235-acre site is now set to be transformed “into one of the largest data centre facilities in Western Europe”.

Northumberland County Council will assess the plans next week.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said the council’s cabinet will “consider this really unique opportunity for Northumberland which offers a huge boost to the regeneration and renaissance of the local area”.

He said the data centre plans are expected to create over 1,600 direct jobs, including 1,200 long-term construction jobs.

If agreed, the council would hand Blackstone long-term control of the site of up to £110 million in funding for local development, as well as £20 million to purchase the land.

Bob Maxwell, joint receiver at Begbies Traynor Group, said: “From a difficult situation, the future sale will ensure a very bright future for the site.

“The process of securing a dependable buyer who has a clear, deliverable plan for the long-term use of this strategically important land asset was crucial after the failure of the last business at the site, and was a key factor in gaining the approval of Northumberland County Council who held options on the site.”