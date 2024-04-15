UK stock markets lag behind Europe and US as oil prices slide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK stock markets lag behind Europe and US as oil prices slide

By Press Association
UK stock markets lagged behind international peers on Monday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK stock markets lagged behind their international peers on Monday as the FTSE 100 was dragged down by miners and energy giants, in a reversal of Friday’s industrial-fuelled rally.

The FTSE 100 closed 30.05 points lower, or 0.38%, to 7,965.53.

It came after the blue-chip index came just a few points away from hitting a new all-time high on Friday, amid surging gold and oil prices.

But oil prices dropped on Monday, as investors continued to weigh up the possibility of conflict in the Middle East escalating, following Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel over the weekend.

Other top European stock markets fared better on Monday. In Frankfurt, the Dax climbed 0.41% and in Paris, the Cac 40 closed 0.34% higher.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was up about 0.3% and Dow Jones up 0.4% by the time European markets closed.

It followed the release of data which showed US retail sales increased more than expected in March.

Alex Rudolph, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Following two straight weeks of falling stock prices, European and US indices ended the session in positive territory amid de-escalation hopes in the Middle East, a rebound in Eurozone industrial output, much stronger-than-expected US retail sales and solid Goldman Sachs earnings which beat estimates.”

The pound was up 0.1% against the US dollar to 1.2465, and up about 0.1% against the euro to 1.171.

The price of Brent crude oil was down 1.2% to 89.30 US dollars (£71.67) at close.

In company news, shares in Inchcape moved higher after the firm said it was selling its UK retail operations for about £346 million to US-based rival, Group 1 Automotive.

Its boss said the “strategic importance of the UK retail operations has become limited” as a result of the group growing internationally. Shares in the London-listed company were 4.1% higher at close.

Shares in PageGroup fell on Monday afternoon after the recruiter revealed further trading woes and more job cuts, with profits down in recent months.

The firm said said general economic uncertainty was impacting recruitment in most of its markets around the world. Its share price was down 9.1% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: Beazley, up 19.5p to 673.5p; Ocado, up 7.2p to 363.9p; IMI, up 35p to 1,800p; B&M European, up 9.6p to 510.6p; and Admiral Group, up 40p to 2,711p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were: Fresnillo, down 24.5p to 598p; BP, down 11.8p to 527.3p; Centrica, down 2.8p to 130.5p; BT, down 2.1p to 105p; and Pershing Square, down 78p to 4,004p.