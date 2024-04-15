Streets where home sellers’ price tags are highest on average this year revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Streets where home sellers’ price tags are highest on average this year revealed

By Press Association
Cadogan Square in central London was among Rightmove’s top five streets where home-sellers’ asking prices have typically been highest this year so far (Ian West/PA)


Buckingham Gate in central London has topped a list of the streets with the most expensive property price tags this year so far.

Nestled near Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Gate in Westminster was found by Rightmove to have the highest average price being asked by home-sellers so far this year, at £9,633,333.

Outside London, Old Avenue in Weybridge, Surrey, had the highest average asking price for properties in 2024 so far, at £2,633,333, the property website found.

Buckingham Palace gates
Buckingham Gate is close to Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

After Buckingham Gate, the next highest average asking price was found in Vicarage Gate in Holland Park in west London, at £6,332,000.

Rightmove said sales searches for London boroughs including Mayfair, St John’s Wood and Holland Park have increased this year, compared with a year ago.

Looking at homes to rent, the highest typical asking rents were found in Albion Street in Bayswater, central London, at £20,857 per month. This was followed by Pavilion Road in Knightsbridge, central London, where renters will need an average of £15,251 per month for a new let.

Outside London, Rightmove found the highest average asking rent was in London Road in Ascot, Berkshire, at £6,831 per month. Manor Road in Chigwell, Essex, had average asking rents of £4,311.

Meanwhile, renters looking for properties in Manchester’s vibrant city centre face average monthly rents of £3,766 in Deansgate, the research indicates.

Tim Bannister, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “London’s status as the hub of luxury property in the UK remains unchallenged, with Buckingham Gate in Westminster commanding the highest average asking price.

“Although the possibility of buying one of these homes is limited to a very lucky few, there’s clearly a fascination with these prestigious homes as we find they’re often among our most viewed properties on Rightmove.”

Rightmove’s research was based on streets where there have been at least five properties for sale and rent this year, and so not all streets have been included.

Deansgate in Manchester
Rightmove found the average monthly asking rent in Deansgate in Manchester this year so far is £3,766 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The findings were released as separate research indicated that one in five (20%) aspiring first-time buyers do not think they will be in a position to make a purchase until they are at least in their 40s.

The survey, from Nationwide Building Society, found that nearly half (48%) of people looking to get on the property ladder believe their prospects of owning a home are further away than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis.

When asked about the biggest barriers to getting that first home, nearly a third (31%) highlighted saving for a deposit, while 44% pointed to issues with affordability.

A fifth (20%) said finding somewhere in their price range is an issue, 14% highlighted being able to afford the monthly repayments, and one in 10 (10%) pointed to the ability to borrow enough for the mortgage.

Nationwide’s research was carried out by Censuswide in March among more than 1,000 people looking to get on the property ladder in the next five years.

– Here are the streets with the highest average asking prices this year so far, according to Rightmove (all are in London):

1. Buckingham Gate, Westminster, £9,633,333

2. Vicarage Gate, Holland Park, £6,332,000

3. Park Road, St John’s Wood, £5,814,285

4. St John’s Wood Road, Maida Vale, £5,389,444

5. Cadogan Square, Knightsbridge, £4,834,500

– And here are the streets with the highest property price tags in 2024 so far outside London, according to Rightmove:

1. Old Avenue, Weybridge, Surrey, £2,633,333

2. The Ridgeway, Cuffley, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, £2,289,286

3. Manor Road, Chigwell, Essex, £2,219,444

4. Swithland Lane, Rothley, Leicester, £2,024,000

5. Norsey Road, Billericay, Essex, £1,800,000

– Here are the streets with the most expensive monthly rents on average this year so far, according to Rightmove (all are in London):

1. Albion Street, Bayswater, £20,857

2. Pavilion Road, Knightsbridge, £15,251

3. Duke Street, Mayfair, £14,441

4. Prince of Wales Terrace, Kensington, £13,734

5. Cheval Place, Knightsbridge, £13,611

– And here are the streets with the most expensive monthly rents on average in 2024 so far outside London, according to Rightmove:

1. London Road, Ascot, Berkshire, £6,831

2. Manor Road, Chigwell, Essex, £4,311

3. Deansgate, Manchester, £3,766

4. Holloway Drive, Virginia Water, Surrey, £2,986

5. Ingrave Road, Brentwood, Essex, £2,898

– Here are the top three streets in Scotland which have commanded the highest typical property price tags this year so far, with the postal area, according to Rightmove:

1. Simpson Loan, Edinburgh EH3, £534,167

2. Clarkston Road, Glasgow G44, £308,125

3. Hyndland Road, Glasgow G12, £287,500

– Here are the top three streets in Wales which have commanded the highest typical property price tags this year so far, with the postal area, according to Rightmove:

1. Cathedral Road, Cardiff CF11, £442,500

2. Christchurch Road, Newport NP19, £346,875

3. Inverness Place, Cardiff CF24, £328,571