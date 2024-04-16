Dr Martens shares dive to record low after profit warning and chief’s exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Martens shares dive to record low after profit warning and chief’s exit

By Press Association
he boss of the company stepped down as it warned over profits (Lauren Hurley/PA)
he boss of the company stepped down as it warned over profits (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Boot maker Dr Martens has said its boss will step down later this year after it warned over profits again in the face of weak US demand.

Shares dropped by as much as a quarter to a record low as a result.

The London-based company said its struggles in the US have continued into the new financial year, with US wholesale revenues due to be down by double-digits year-on-year.

It said orders for items in its Autumn/Winter collection are “significantly down” against last year.

DR Martens Camden Store 2
Dr Martens Camden Store (Dr Martens/PA)

The retail firm predicted the drop in wholesale demand could knock profits by around £20 million for the year.

Dr Martens also warned that it expects profits to also be hit by around £35 million due to continued cost inflation and investments through the business.

The group said, in a worst-case scenario, it believes profits for the new financial year (full-year 2025) could plummet to a third of levels seen in the previous year.

Chief executive officer Kenny Wilson said: “The full-year 2025 outlook is challenging, and the whole organisation is focused on our action plan to reignite boots demand, particularly in the USA, our largest market.

“The nature of USA wholesale is that when customers gain confidence in the market we will see a significant improvement in our business performance, but we are not assuming that this occurs in FY25.”

On Tuesday, Dr Martens also confirmed that Mr Wilson will leave the company this year after six years as chief executive officer.

He will be replaced in the role by Ije Nwokorie, who is currently chief brand officer at the business, before the end of the current financial year.

Mr Nwokorie has been a non-executive director at the business since January 2021, before taking over the chief brand officer role earlier this year.

Ije Nwokorie
Ije Nwokorie is currently chief brand officer of Dr Martens (DrMartens/PA)

He was previously senior director for Apple Retail as well as chief executive of brand consultancy Wolff Olins.

Mr Nwokorie said: “I am thrilled that I will be the next CEO of Dr Martens. We have a phenomenal brand, an excellent product range and a passionate culture. I am looking forward to working with Kenny through this transition year.”

Mr Wilson said: “Dr Martens is an incredible brand powered by our fantastic people.

“After six years in the role, I feel that the time is right to hand over this year, and I am excited that Ije will be my successor.

“I have enjoyed working with Ije, both as a board member and in the executive leadership team in recent months, and I have seen his brand knowledge and passion first-hand.”