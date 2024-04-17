Sunshine helps grow first commercial batch of strawberries to go on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Sunshine helps grow first commercial batch of strawberries to go on sale

By Press Association
Some of the first commercial amount of strawberries that will hit Tesco shelves on Wednesday across Sussex (Summer Berry Company/PA)
Higher temperatures and “enough sunshine” last week helped to deliver the first commercial batch of strawberries to hit supermarket shelves in Sussex on Wednesday.

Following months of rain, temperatures in the high teens last week aided the growth of more than 150 tonnes of fruit, approximately 375,000 boxes of berries, ready for sale.

The strawberries coming to Sussex Tesco stores are of the Malling Centenary variety and grown by the Summer Berry Company, near Chichester in West Sussex.

Summer Berry Company commercial director Jack Darnes said: “This year so far is a good example – temperatures are higher on average than in the last five years, but light levels are lower than last five-year average.

“We’ve seen some crops come earlier thanks to mild weather in winter and spring, but sugar levels have been slightly lower than usual because of the low light levels.”

Tesco strawberry buyer Callum Baker added: “If the weather stays relatively good from now then we’ll seen UK-wide availability of British-grown strawberries by mid-May but obviously if temperatures rise a bit and we get more sunshine then that could come sooner.”

Mr Baker said the start of the British strawberry season puts a “smile on people’s faces” especially after the rainy months.

“There is always a lot of excitement about the first British strawberries being picked because their arrival means that summer is not too far away,” he said.

“And of course there is plenty to look forward to with such a summer of sport ahead, including Wimbledon, the event most associated with strawberries.”