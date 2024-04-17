Just Eat takeaway orders lift in UK while overseas demand wanes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Just Eat takeaway orders lift in UK while overseas demand wanes

By Press Association
Just Eat Takeaway.com has seen its shares come under pressure after quarterly sales failed to deliver for investors (Just Eat/PA)
Just Eat Takeaway.com has seen its shares come under pressure after quarterly sales failed to deliver for investors (Just Eat/PA)

Just Eat Takeaway.com has seen its shares come under pressure after quarterly sales failed to deliver for investors, despite a solid performance in the UK.

The takeaway delivery giant revealed a 6% drop in total orders to 214.2 million in the first three months of 2024.

This marked a slight improvement on the 7% fall in the previous three months, but was still worse than expected, sending shares down 6% at one stage in Wednesday trading.

The UK and Ireland remained a bright spot for the group, with order numbers returning to growth, up 1% at 60.3 million, after seven consecutive quarters of decline.

Order numbers have been under pressure as customer demand for takeaways has pulled back sharply since the height of the pandemic.

The company said sales by gross transaction value (GTV) – a key measure for the sector – fell 2% group-wide.

GTV sales on a constant currency basis were 7% higher in the UK and Ireland and 4% up in northern Europe, but this was offset by a 13% drop in the southern Europe, Australia and New Zealand region, as well as a 10% fall in North America.

Just Eat said it is still looking at plans to sell its Chicago-based subsidiary Grubhub.

This follows activist investor pressure to offload Grubhub – a US delivery company that it bought in 2021.

Just Eat also announced on Monday that it is to pull out of New Zealand “in the coming weeks”.

Jitse Groen, chief executive of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “Just Eat Takeaway.com started the year well, with the acceleration of GTV growth in UK and Ireland and our continued momentum in northern Europe in the first quarter of 2024.

“We are excited that the investments in our business are paying off, and we are looking forward to the rest of the year.”