Business & Environment / Business

Embark: Dundee technology firm to create 50 new jobs this year

By Gavin Harper
July 16 2021, 10.52am Updated: July 16 2021, 10.53am
Embark's premises at West Marketgait, Dundee.
A Dundee technology firm has plans to create more than 50 jobs in the city in the coming months.

Embark is one of the leading UK retirement solutions providers.

It provides a range of services, such as investment platforms and self-invested personal pensions.

The firm controls £38 billion of assets and has over 400,000 customers.

Now it plans to add to its Dundee workforce.

The new employees will be part of Embark Platform, which provides technology for corporates and financial advisers.

It is based at Embark’s headquarters, the former Alliance Trust building in West Marketgait.

The Embark team in Scotland is nearly 200 people strong. This latest round of hiring will see it grow by over a quarter.

Embark boss excited by potential of Dundee recruits

Embark chief executive Peter Docherty said: “This is an opportunity to join a fast-growing, dynamic fintech.

“We are excited by the potential of the talent in Dundee and how it will contribute to our continued development.

Embark chief executive Peter Docherty hopes the new jobs will continue to build the firm’s presence in Dundee.

“We’ve been delighted by the support provided by Scottish Enterprise.

“We look forward to continuing to build our presence in Dundee and bring exciting new job prospects to the area.”

The company is looking to recruit at all levels.

Embark is engaged with Dundee University and Abertay University to recruit graduates.

New jobs ‘fantastic’ news

The firm is already heavily involved in the local Dundee community. It sponsors the Embark Dundee e-bike sharing scheme.

It is also working to create a dedicated Fintech Venture Studio in Dundee, with the support of and collaboration with the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and other key partners.

Its ambition is to help grow a diverse group of talented entrepreneurs in Dundee.

Scottish Enterprise director of global investment Mark Hallan said the new jobs were “fantastic” news.

He said: “The talented workforce was one of the reasons why Embark was attracted to Dundee.

“It is great news for the area and also adds to the wider regeneration of the city too.”

