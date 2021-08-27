Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Business & Environment / Business

Tullibardine: Turnover up by more than 30% at Perthshire distillery

By Gavin Harper
August 27 2021, 8.38am
Tullibardine whiskies on display.
Sales at a Perthshire distillery rose by nearly a third – more than £7.5 million – despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newly filed accounts for Blackford-based Tullibardine Distillery shows the firm’s turnover for the year ending December 31 2020 was £32.5m.

That is a sharp climb from its 2019 turnover figure of £24.9m.

The firm also toasted another year of profits, which rose by almost £1.5m to £3.9m.

In his strategic report within the company accounts, director Gabriel Jacques Picard said all areas of the business had performed “as hoped.”

Tullibardine Distillery.

Shareholders funds increased by more than £3m to £22.5m.

Mr Picard said: “The company continues to seek new opportunities and markets to develop further the success of the company’s brand around the world.

“Everyone within the business works to this same shared goal.”

Mr Picard said Tullibardine had sufficient reserves and resources, combined with government schemes, to face the challenges brought by Covid-19.

Tullibardine fit for a king

The history of Tullibardine as a location for brewing and distilling is one of the oldest in Scotland, dating back to the 15th century.

In 1488, King James IV of Scotland stopped before his coronation to purchase beer from the brewery in Blackford, which was known for the quality of its water source.

Tullibardine Distillery.

By 1503 the King granted them a royal charter and for centuries it was a brewery.

It was rebuilt as a distillery after the Second World War.

But in the 1990s it was mothballed for 10 years. A group of private investors brought the distillery back into production in 2003.

In 2011, French wine and spirits group Picard Vins & Spiritueux purchased Tullibardine.

Since then, the Picards expanded the distillery set-up, improving the visitor centre and installed their own bottling line.

Gross profits rise at Tullibardine

The company’s gross profit rose from 26% to 28%.

Mr Picard said: “The company considers gross profit margin to be the most important key performance indicator.

“Turnover has increased by 31% on 2019 with gross profit margin increasing by 2%, resulting in another profitable year and increase in net assets held.”

The average number of staff employed by the company through the year rose as well, by two, to 41.

