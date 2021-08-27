Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angry parents react to school dinners photo revelation – have your say too

By Sheanne Mulholland
August 27 2021, 8.57am Updated: August 27 2021, 10.36am
Steak pie: Photo of an actual school dinner provided to a child in Dundee.

Shocked parents are reeling over the sight of school dinners served up to kids in schools across Tayside.

Many took to our social media pages to voice their opinions after we revealed the five photos which made a Dundee mum on benefits refuse free school meals.

Angry parents said they thought the meals looked ‘disgusting’, were ‘poor quality’ or just ‘too small’.

Actual school dinner served to one child in a Dundee primary school, roast chicken without the optional gravy.

Tayside Contracts – which supplies all school dinners in local authority schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross – said portion sizes were being re-evaluated.

And Dundee City Council has since said it is working with Tayside Contracts and its pupil council on “reviewing all approaches to school meals to maximise attendance”.

Concerns for vulnerable children

Dundee mum Niki Campbell, 41, said: “I think it’s disgusting. I wouldn’t eat that myself, I wouldn’t even feed it to a dog.

“It’s a shame for kids. Some of them it’s their only hot meal of the day and if they can’t eat it and aren’t going home to a hot meal, then what have they got?

“If it doesn’t look appetising or it’s not cooked then kids aren’t going to eat it.”

Niki, whose daughter is now in secondary school, complained about the school dinners in her child’s Dundee primary school in October last year.

School dinner of pizza and potatoes served to a child in a Dundee primary school last October.

That was after her daughter sent her this picture (above) of the pizza and potatoes she was served one day.

She said: “I thought it was bananas at first. If you zoom in you can actually see the cheese on the pizza isn’t cooked. Free or not, they shouldn’t be like that.”

Regular topic of conversation

Mum of three boys, Mary Bell, who runs Tee Caddy Takeaway and Cafe, in Carnoustie, says she hears children complain about school dinners “all the time” in the cafe.

Mary, 43, whose own kids are all in primary school and on packed lunches, said: “When my older two were starting P1 we were invited to school dinner tasters.

“We didn’t get that this year when my youngest started, I think because of Covid, but they were so bad.

Picture of actual school dinner given to a child in a Dundee primary school last term, and the nutritional content of that slice of pizza.
“I had chicken curry and it was revolting, my husband had pizza and it was tasteless, just like bread. From what I hear they’ve got worse.

“My eldest did used to go dinners on a Friday, for the fish, but he came home one day saying they’ve changed it and he didn’t want it anymore because it was disgusting.”

Mary thinks something needs to change, adding that kids would be “better with packed lunches” in the meantime.

A matter of opinion

Supplier Tayside Contracts defended its meals, with a spokeswoman stating: “Whether or not they are ‘nice’ is, of course, subjective.

“However, they are certainly ‘healthy’ as all Tayside Contracts school meals fully comply with Scottish Government requirements.”

