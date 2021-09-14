MSIP: Deals close for two new tenants that could bring hundreds of jobs to Dundee

Hundreds of jobs could be created in Dundee, with the city’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in “advanced negotiations” with two possible tenants.

Bosses at the innovation park hope to conclude the deals soon.

Greig Coull, MSIP chief executive, said: “We hope to be making announcements as soon as we possibly can.

“We’ve got a couple of the bigger workshop spaces that we hope to sign up soon.

“They will mean bigger business and a lot of jobs.”

Mr Coull is one of the speakers at a Courier Business Briefing later this month.

The free virtual event on September 29 will focus on sustainability and the road to net zero.

It is held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) and University of Dundee.

MSIP aims to ‘move the ball forward’ on road to net zero

Mr Coull explained how, from the closure of the Michelin tyre factory, the innovation park was born.

He said: ”The company was born out of a crisis situation whereby Michelin, who ran the tyre plan here for nearly 50 years, decided they’d no option but to close the plant.

“Rather than let the buildings go and see it turned into housing or an industrial park, there was an opportunity for a forward-looking, dynamic city.

“We got together with Michelin and Scottish Enterprise, on behalf of the government, and decided that the site would be turned into an innovation park.

“It is aimed at moving the ball forward in terms of sustainability and decarbonisation.

“MSIP plays a key role in the response to climate change, underpinning the achievement of net zero within Scotland.

“This encompasses all activity at the innovation parc.

“We are delighted to be a part of this business briefing to share more about that with the audience.”

Part of the plan for the 32-hectare site is to create an innovation hub.

Plans are nearly complete, and Mr Coull hopes to break ground at the beginning of next year.

Mr Coull said: “The challenge is in terms of what the building is made of.

“If it’s going to be the hub of an innovation park that’s all about decarbonisation and sustainability, we can’t just go for the easiest solution in terms of building materials.

“We’re looking at what options are available.”

MSIP for worldwide impact

The chief executive described the innovation hub as “the biggest coffee machine in Dundee” offering like-minded entrepreneurs a chance to exchange ideas.

And he hopes the park will have an impact not only in Dundee, but across Scotland and further afield.

Mr Coull said: “We want to forward the skills agenda. In these new technologies, there is a bit of a skills gap.

“We want to have about 250 learners coming on to the site to use the skills academy.

“And we want to have an impact not only in the park itself but in the region.

“The activity that happens on site will make a direct contribution across the region, across the country and eventually worldwide.

“When we talk about the value that we try to offer, part of it is that we’ve got space and land.

“Another part is the synergy that these companies can benefit from. We’ve already seen examples of that through the accelerator programme.

“When we construct our innovation hub – it is all about people and organisations all meeting together with an aim to move the agenda forward.”

The briefing will run from 8am to 9am and people can register for free at www.thecourierbriefings.co.uk.