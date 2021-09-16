First tenant at Abertay University’s CyberQuarter to create 30 Dundee jobs

The cyber security arm of NHS Scotland will create 30 new jobs in Dundee after being confirmed as the first tenant at Abertay University’s cyberQuarter.

The £18 million research and development centre is expected to help create hundreds of jobs in the city.

Industry, academics and students will be able to work together on new solutions to cyber security problems.

NHS NSS (National Services Scotland) will provide cybersecurity operations to cover all of Scotland’s health services.

The announcement follows the NHS creating 300 jobs with a new contact centre at Caledonia House in the city’s Greenmarket.

Digital and security director Deryck Mitchelson said: “NSS is proud to bring digital and security services to the new hub at cyberQuarter.

“Our work harnesses technology to transform healthcare services, or the way they’re delivered.”

Mr Mitchelson said the Dundee office had the potential to change lives in another way – through the new jobs.

He said the roles would help develop the next generation of digital security specialists and ensure the online safety of the NHS.

“An organisation as complex as Scotland’s NHS requires security that strengthens critical systems and infrastructure,” he said.

“Our dedicated cybersecurity centre at cyberQuarter will do just that.”

Dundee is a ‘natural fit’

Steven Flockhart, director of cloud engineering and digital operations, explained why the Dundee site is perfect for NSS.

"It's a great partnership for us. We've seen how Abertay, and Dundee, has been engaged in



other developments across the technology industry.

“Cyber security is a big thing for Abertay so for us it’s a natural fit.”

The cyberQuarter is funded through the Tay Cities Deal.

The new jobs are the first positions to be announced since the deal was signed.

The Scottish Government has committed up to £6m and the UK Government up to £5.7m to the project, with Abertay University the other main funder.

As part of their tenancy, NHS NSS will invite Abertay cybersecurity students to gain work experience alongside their staff.

Mr Flockhart said there was scope for the number of jobs to increase in time.

He said: “Cyber security is a growth industry – the more we do online the more threat emerges.

“There’s definitely an opportunity for us to build this out further.”

‘Most exciting step’ of CyberQuarter project

Dr Natalie Coull, head of cybersecurity at Abertay University, said the first tenants demonstrated the calibre of the project.

She said: “This is the most exciting step we’ve had in the project so far. We’re really excited about it.

“Cyber security is of key importance to the NSS so for us to partner with them, it’s really exciting for us.

“The cyberQuarter will hugely benefit both our existing university community and the wider Scottish cyber sector.

She said discussions are ongoing with other firms and expects more tenants to be signed up soon.

Renovation work to begin next week

The cyberQuarter will also support the creation of new companies, boost the security and resilience of the Scottish business community and facilitate the creation of new products and services.

Renovation work begins next week and is expected to be completed by March next year.

The building will be renamed The Lamont Building in honour of Annie Keir Lamont.

Ms Lamont was a Dundee activist and graduate of Abertay’s predecessor institution, Dundee Technical Institute.

She studied magnetism and electricity, and telegraphy and telephony in 1903/04.