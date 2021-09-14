New NHS 24 contact centre in Dundee to create more than 300 jobs

A new NHS 24 hub is set to open in Dundee later this year – creating more than 300 jobs.

The contact centre, which is planned to open in November, will be based at Caledonia House in the city’s Greenmarket.

Jobs include both clinical and non-clinical posts, covering roles in nursing, mental health and call-handling.

The regional centre is part of a planned expansion of services providing healthcare support to Scots – though the health service and the Scottish Government have not yet confirmed to The Courier where funding for the new positions will come from.

NHS launches Dundee recruitment campaign

NHS 24 has launched a recruitment campaign with all vacancies in the city – including for the likes of a team manager – advertised online.

Dundee councillor Ken Lynn, SNP spokesperson for health and social care, said: “I think this is great news for Dundee and for NHS 24.

“It brings 300 high quality jobs to Dundee from a trusted and respected employer and will significantly increase capacity Scotland wide which is very welcome.”

NHS 24 provides people with urgent care advice over the phone.

The 111 service is suitable for anyone who may need to visit A&E but does not have a life-threatening condition, as well as those looking for advice when GPs or dentists are unavailable.

Mental health support is also provided 24/7 via the Mental Health Hub and through Breathing Space at evenings and weekends.

Steph Phillips, director of service delivery at NHS 24, said: “We are excited to launch our new site in Dundee and will be recruiting up to 300 people for this centre alone.

“We currently have six regional centres and a number of smaller local centres, so any new recruits can rest assured they are joining a well-established national team.

”Providing patient care is at the heart of everything we do and our staff are crucial to that.

“A job with us can also be the start of a new and changing career; over 46% of our staff have been with us for five or more years.

“We are more than just a phone service, and we look forward to bringing in new staff to support us as we continue to deliver vital patient care.”

The service is separate to Dundee’s mental health crisis hub which should open before March 2022 on South Ward Road.