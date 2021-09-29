Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Arnold Clark: Car dealership sets out impact of Covid-19 as revenue falls nearly 15%

By Gavin Harper
September 29 2021, 6.01am Updated: September 29 2021, 9.01am
Arnold Clark in Dundee.

Scotland’s biggest new and used car retailer has laid out the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its finances.

Accounts lodged with Companies House show revenue at Arnold Clark fall from £4.4 billion in 2019 to £3.8bn for the year to 31 December 2020.

That is a drop of 14.9% from last year.

The Glasgow-based company said it lost £800 million during the first four months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It then clawed back some revenue thanks to a post-lockdown boom.

Covid-19 a challenge like no other

Chief executive and group managing director Eddie Hawthorne said that last year was the most difficult in his three decades in the industry.

He said the impact of the pandemic was far greater than the recession of the early-1990s and the credit crunch in 2008.

In his annual review, Mr Hawthorne said: “Prior to the lockdown in March, the group had experienced a very positive start to 2020.

Arnold Clark on Dunkeld Road, Perth.

“Over the next four months we lost over £800m of revenues compared with the same period in 2019, primarily as a result of over 65,000 fewer vehicle sales being made.”

The firm made a £2m investment in making all of its premises Covid-compliant.

Arnold Clark reopened between July and October, and experienced year-on-year increases.

Mr Hawthorne said that was due to “pent-up customer demand” during the lockdown.

The firm’s pre-tax profits were reported at £156.5m, a rise of £33.7 on 2019’s £117m total.

The chief executive praised staff, and said Arnold Clark’s long-term planning had stood them in good stead.

Another lockdown in January 2021 hampered the company’s recovery.

Mr Hawthorne said the business – controlled by Lady Philomena Clark, whose late husband Sir Arnold founded the business in 1954 – was on track to record positive results for this year.

He said: “Whilst the start of the year has been difficult, I believe that we and the industry will experience an upturn in business once our facilities are allowed to be fully operational.

“I believe that we are well placed to perform strongly in 2021.”

‘Very positive’ future for Arnold Clark

The firm reported used car sales of 204,627, a fall of more than 50,000 from the year before.

New car sales fell from 63,310 in 2019 to 46,509, reflecting a decline in the UK-wide market.

Arnold Clark boasts 200 dealerships, 150 service centres, 40 accident repair facilities and 13 parts sites around the UK.

Arnold Clark was forced to close its dealerships for much of 2020.

The chief executive welcomed the UK Government’s Brexit deal.

Mr Hawthorne said the directors were continuing to monitor how the Brexit impacts the automotive industry.

But he said the impact of Covid-19 would be felt “for a generation.”

He said: “I am determined that we focus on what we can influence.

“We remain very positive about the future of Arnold Clark.”