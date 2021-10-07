Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire jeweller Laura’s journey from insecure to entrepreneur

By Maria Gran
October 7 2021, 5.19pm
Comrie jeweller Laura Grace Caldwell is behind the brand Wear With Grace.
When Laura Grace Caldwell got jewellery classes from her mum, little did she know it would eventually change her life.

The Comrie jeweller launched her brand Wear With Grace in April 2020.

Laura had previously done a degree in theatre, travelled around the world and worked as a waitress before coming back to Perthshire.

In the midst of the pandemic, she was working in the local deli, Hansen’s Kitchen, and viewed her jewellery as a side hustle.

After setting up an Etsy shop, she sold out far quicker than expected and running a business from her bedroom became “a bit manic”.

Laura originally started exploring with polymer clay jewellery to fill dark winter nights.

Laura saw an advertisement for an Elevator course, open for young entrepreneurs like her.

Her confidence was low from having been away from the art scene a while, but she decided to silence the voice in her head and go for it.

She did a three minute video on why they should take her on, and they did.

“It totally changed my life, entirely,” Laura says.

“I went from being nervous and not really knowing what I was doing to this boss lady, entrepreneur, the world is my oyster sort of person.

“It all happened so quickly and I just rolled with it.

“I’ve never worked so hard at anything in my entire life.”

Inspiration from Perthshire

After the three month course, Laura decided to take the leap and work on Wear With Grace full-time.

She left her job at Hansen’s Kitchen, created her own website and contacted shops to stock her jewellery.

Wear With Grace jewellery is made from colourful polymer clay mixed with silver.

Wear With Grace is stocked in shops across Tayside.

Laura finds inspiration in her rural Perthshire surroundings and loves photography.

She says: “I love Comrie and the artist community there is just incredible.

“They say that you can’t walk down the street without bumping into an artist or an architect, and it’s true.

“I was really lucky to begin in that environment, because even though there was a lockdown, there is still a real sense of creative community.

“I felt really nourished by that.”

Laura finds inspiration for her jewellery in rural Perthshire.

With a dad and sister also in the creative industries, the three of them worked from home together during the pandemic.

Since starting up her brand, Laura has managed to get Wear With Grace stocked in shops across Scotland, from Kyle of Lochalsh to Edinburgh.

Wear With Grace is expanding

The 28-year-old recently packed up her Comrie studio and taken her tools to Glasgow to pursue an HND in jewellery.

Laura says: “I feel ready for that and Wear With Grace is ready for that, it’s growing up with me.

“I think it’s important to have those technical skills, the Wear With Grace brand will remain, I’ve laid the groundwork for that.

Despite moving from Comrie to Glasgow, Laura will keep creating her Wear With Grace earrings.

“But now I can do more technical, design-based stuff that I really love doing.

“I plan to expand on that a little bit more.”

In order to be a full-time student and run her business, Laura is realising she might have to seek help.

There is little time for photography and admin work because she is so busy creating jewellery.

Finding an employee will be the first little step towards the jeweller’s ultimate goal.

Laura says: “I’d love to have a shop.

“I love product photography and it’s all very theatrical, creating that effect, creating tiny sets and photographing my jewellery.

“I’d like to expand the styling and the product photography side of things and having a space to do that would be amazing as well as a little retail space.”

While not quite a shop, Laura has plans to go to a few Christmas markets to showcase and sell her earrings.

She will be visiting both V&A Dundee and Bowhouse in Fife over the festive season.

