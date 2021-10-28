Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee-based MEP Technologies agrees deal with Indian firm

By Gavin Harper
October 28 2021, 4.57pm Updated: October 29 2021, 9.09am
Stuart Morrison, managing director of MEP Technologies.
Stuart Morrison, managing director of MEP Technologies.

Dundee battery making company MEP Technologies has signed a deal with a firm in India.

MEP Technologies, based in the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, has signed a memorandum of understanding with one of India’s largest light engineering conglomerates.

The Dundee firm designs and manufactures high-technology battery systems.

They can be used in portable industrial storage or for automotive electric vehicle systems.

The agreement is between MEP Technologies and Bimetal Bearings Ltd (BBL) which is part of the Amalgamations Group based in Chennai, India, was agreed last month.

Representatives from both parties sign the memorandum of understanding in an online meeting.

BBL is a reputed technology provider, developer and manufacturer of bearings for automotive applications in the OEM segment.

It marks the start of a relationship with the Indian manufacturing sector.

 

The firms have a shared goal of decarbonising the transport sector in some of India’s most congested and polluted cities.

StuartMorrison, MEP Technologies managing director, said: “MEP Technologies is delighted to have officially cemented the working relationship between ourselves and Bimetal bearings.

“Decarbonising the transport industry is essential for the future of the climate.

“We are thrilled to be partnering internationally to achieve this shared goal.

“We may be a small company at the moment, but with the help of our Indian colleagues, a bright international future could be ahead of us.”

Zero emissions tech for e-motorcycles

New zero-emissions technology will be developed for e-motorcycles and e-rickshaws.

The firms will explore new markets.

In the agreement, both parties also agree to assess the business case for setting up a joint facility in India.

It would be used to design and manufacture battery packs with “appropriate support” from MEP Technologies.

The memorandum of understanding will last a year, or until it is replaced by a joint venture agreement or technical assistance agreement.

