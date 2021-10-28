Dundee-based MEP Technologies agrees deal with Indian firm

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee battery making company MEP Technologies has signed a deal with a firm in India.

MEP Technologies, based in the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, has signed a memorandum of understanding with one of India’s largest light engineering conglomerates.

The Dundee firm designs and manufactures high-technology battery systems.

They can be used in portable industrial storage or for automotive electric vehicle systems.

The agreement is between MEP Technologies and Bimetal Bearings Ltd (BBL) which is part of the Amalgamations Group based in Chennai, India, was agreed last month.

BBL is a reputed technology provider, developer and manufacturer of bearings for automotive applications in the OEM segment.

It marks the start of a relationship with the Indian manufacturing sector.

The firms have a shared goal of decarbonising the transport sector in some of India’s most congested and polluted cities.

StuartMorrison, MEP Technologies managing director, said: “MEP Technologies is delighted to have officially cemented the working relationship between ourselves and Bimetal bearings.

“Decarbonising the transport industry is essential for the future of the climate.

“We are thrilled to be partnering internationally to achieve this shared goal.

“We may be a small company at the moment, but with the help of our Indian colleagues, a bright international future could be ahead of us.”

Zero emissions tech for e-motorcycles

New zero-emissions technology will be developed for e-motorcycles and e-rickshaws.

The firms will explore new markets.

In the agreement, both parties also agree to assess the business case for setting up a joint facility in India.

It would be used to design and manufacture battery packs with “appropriate support” from MEP Technologies.

The memorandum of understanding will last a year, or until it is replaced by a joint venture agreement or technical assistance agreement.