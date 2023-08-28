‘Fantastic boost’ to Fife firms attending Offshore Europe event

Eight Fife businesses will attend the 50th SPE Offshore Europe trade show in Aberdeen.

The biennial offshore and renewable exhibition and conference takes place at P&J Live in Aberdeen between September 5-8.

Fife Council’s economic development team, InvestFife, is enabling these businesses to showcase their expertise and explore new opportunities in the offshore energy sector.

The businesses who will be exhibiting

CluisTROM

TDC Parsons Peebles

PFI Sign Plus Ltd

International Testing Services Ltd

Lamond & Murray Ltd

Surface Heating System

Ductform HFE

MRS Training and Rescue

Attending the conference gives each of the businesses a platform to showcase what it can do.

It also allows each firm to forge partnerships and gain insights into the latest industry trends.

InvestFife support a ‘fantastic boost’

Neil McIntosh, chief executive of Dunfermline-based CluisTROM, said: “In the past we exhibited independently at this keynote event having been part of the Fife stand for the last few years.

“However, we benefitted from greater delegate engagement, along with a sense of support and camaraderie from the other businesses on the stand.

“Attending Offshore Europe is major expenditure for any SME.

“To have the support of a committed organisation such as InvestFife in getting Fife-based companies here, some for the very first time, is a fantastic boost.”

InvestFife’s trade development programme helps facilitate the growth of Fife firms.

By providing financial assistance, market intelligence, and networking opportunities, InvestFife empowers local companies to expand their reach.

It also helps them establish valuable connections at events like the Offshore Europe conference.

Fife Council ‘proud’ to support local firms

Pamela Stevenson, service manager of economic development at Fife Council, said: “InvestFife is committed to fostering growth and investment in the region.

“We are proud to support these businesses as they contribute to the thriving offshore energy sector.

“Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, we aim to position Fife as a hub for innovation and economic development.”