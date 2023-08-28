‘Fantastic boost’ to Fife firms attending Offshore Europe event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fantastic boost’ to Fife firms attending Offshore Europe event

Fife Council says it is sending the eight firms to the event in Aberdeen as part of its commitment to "fostering growth and investment" in the region.

By Gavin Harper
Offshore Europe will take place in Aberdeen in September.
Eight Fife businesses will attend the 50th SPE Offshore Europe trade show in Aberdeen.

The biennial offshore and renewable exhibition and conference takes place at P&J Live in Aberdeen between September 5-8.

Fife Council’s economic development team, InvestFife, is enabling these businesses to showcase their expertise and explore new opportunities in the offshore energy sector.

The businesses who will be exhibiting

Attending the conference gives each of the businesses a platform to showcase what it can do.

It also allows each firm to forge partnerships and gain insights into the latest industry trends.

InvestFife support a ‘fantastic boost’

Neil McIntosh, chief executive of Dunfermline-based CluisTROM, said: “In the past we exhibited independently at this keynote event having been part of the Fife stand for the last few years.

“However, we benefitted from greater delegate engagement, along with a sense of support and camaraderie from the other businesses on the stand.

“Attending Offshore Europe is major expenditure for any SME.

Neil McIntosh of CluisTROM

“To have the support of a committed organisation such as InvestFife in getting Fife-based companies here, some for the very first time, is a fantastic boost.”

InvestFife’s trade development programme helps facilitate the growth of Fife firms.

By providing financial assistance, market intelligence, and networking opportunities, InvestFife empowers local companies to expand their reach.

It also helps them establish valuable connections at events like the Offshore Europe conference.

Fife Council ‘proud’ to support local firms

Pamela Stevenson, service manager of economic development at Fife Council, said: “InvestFife is committed to fostering growth and investment in the region.

“We are proud to support these businesses as they contribute to the thriving offshore energy sector.

“Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, we aim to position Fife as a hub for innovation and economic development.”

