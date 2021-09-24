Five of the best plastic-free shops in Tayside and Fife

Reducing plastic use is one of the best ways someone can reduce their carbon footprint.

Hundreds of millions of plastic items are thrown away each year in Scotland, including an estimated 300 million straws and 66 million food containers.

Recent years have seen a number of zero-waste shops pop-up on high streets. The shopper brings in their own vessel – such as jars and tubs – to store the goods in.

For those looking to reduce their reliance on plastic, we share a handy list of where to find dedicated plastic-free shops in Tayside and Fife.

Here are five of our favourite plastic free shops in Tayside and Fife: