Scottish store lambs meet ‘fantastic trade’ at opening sales of the season

Livestock auctioneers have reported “fantastic trade” in the opening store lamb sales of the season in the north of Scotland.

United Auctions, which runs the world famous Lairg Lamb Sales, sold 13,360 lambs at its opening sale of the season.

Donald Young, who heads up the company’s operations in the north of Scotland, said: “It was a really good, steady trade. There was the same trade from morning to night.

“There was a big crowd and people were out looking for good bunches of hill lambs; the lambs were shown in good bloom.”

He said the company sold 10,050 wether lambs to average £68.63 – up £9.34 on the year – with a top price of £86.50 paid for Cheviots from Joyce Campbell at Armadale, and £86 for Beltex crosses from Murdo Macdonald, Auchentoul Cottage, Kinbrace.

Ewe lambs averaged £89.84 for 3,310 sold – up £16.80 on the year – and a top of £220 for Black Cheviots from Sabrina and George Ross, Heatherlea Croft, and £200 for Cheviots from Joyce Campbell.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) reported an increase in averages at its first autumn store lamb sale on Monday.

Ewe lambs averaged £68.45 for 1,336, which is up £4.74 on the year, while 2,417 wether lambs averaged £64.30 – up £4.81 on the 2020 sale.

ANM said: “All lambs were actively bid for with quality sorts achieving a fantastic trade.”

Dingwall and Highland Marts also reported “good trade” at its opening store lamb sale in Dingwall on Friday.

The sale attracted buyers from all over Scotland and the north of England, and the 10,287 lambs sold made an average price of £74.47. This is up £5.33 on the year before.

The company said: “Vendors were greeted with a good trade throughout seeing averages up on the year for lambs that weren’t quite presented in the same bloom as last year, consequently due to the indifferent weather we have been privy to this year thus far.

“Second and third draw lambs in particular received the biggest rise as purchasers aim for the golden egg that is the Spring hogg market.”