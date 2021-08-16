Entry of 30 calves forward for Thainstone Spectacular show and sale

An entry of 30 calves with future show potential is forward for this year’s Thainstone Spectacular show and sale.

The event, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) with sponsorship from law firm Blackadders, takes place at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Friday August 20.

“After a long 18 months with no shows, we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone along to the Spectacular,” said ANM head of livestock, John Angus.

“Buyers will have the chance to pick from a terrific show of well-bred calves from as far north as Orkney and Lockerbie in the south.”

The fixture will start with the pre-sale show at 10am in the exchange hall at the mart, with classes for haltered and unhaltered animals forward for judging by commercial cattle showman James May, who hails from Bromsgrove, Worcester.

The sale will take place immediately after ANM’s fortnightly sale of store cattle at approximately 2pm.

Entries for the sale include: 10 calves from Gary Bell, Haas Grove, Lockerbie; six from John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry; five from James and Balfour Baillie, Sebay, Orkney; and two from Stuart amd Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch.

Last year’s sale, which was held online due to Covid-19 restrictions, attracted interest from more than 50 bidders from across the UK with a top price of £5,350 paid for an entry from the Robertsons at Newton of Logierait.

Their sale topper, selling to Messrs Davenney, Sixmilebridge, Northern Ireland, was a 12-month-old Limousin cross heifer.