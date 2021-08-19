Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

AgriScot postponed as Covid hurdles scupper November event

By Nancy Nicolson
August 19 2021, 12.00pm
POSTPONED: The farm business event will take place in February.
Scotland’s farm business event, AgriScot, has been postponed until February 9, 2022.

With just three months to go before the popular winter attraction was scheduled to take place, AgriScot chairman, Robert Neill said the decision to move the date of the event was not taken lightly and he was aware  the change would not suit everyone.

Covid is the culprit, because despite the lifting of  restrictions, the AgriScot board say there is still uncertainty over whether such large-scale indoor events  can go ahead at full capacity.

A “supercow” champion at AgriScot, the farm business event.

Meanwhile the continued use of Ingliston’s Lowland Hall as a mass vaccination centre means the venue, which usually forms a significant proportion of AgriScot’s floor space, would not have been available for the show in November.

Mr Neill emphasised his board was fully supportive of  immunisation continuing at the Royal Highland Centre.

AgriScot seminars attract large audiences

He said: “We hope that stakeholders understand the reasons for this one-off change and will support our event on February 9.

“It is now almost 22 months since we were last able to hold a live AgriScot event.

“We will launch our online booking platform for trade exhibitors on  September 8.”

Many farmers attend AgriScot to see the array of machinery.

The date change means AgriScot will take place twice next year, as it will also be held on its scheduled date of November 16.

Meanwhile, the event’s  three  Farm of the Year awards  for the best beef, sheep or diversified farm  are  still open for entries and nominations.

The business skills award, for young people under 26,  will open for entries soon.

The announcements of the winners and the award ceremony set to be held as part of the main AgriScot event on  February 9.

 

 

