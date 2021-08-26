John Deere adds to 9000 Series self-propelled forage harvester range

Two new models have been added to John Deere‘s 9000 Series range of self-propelled forage harvesters.

The machinery giant says the 9500 and 9600 models are housed in an all-new 18-litre JD18X engine producing 700 and 750 horsepower (hp) respectively.

“This award-winning engine design introduces HarvestMotion Plus, which delivers an exceptional torque rise and even more power at low engine RPM,” said John Deere.

“It also produces extra power up to 766hp on the 9500 and 787hp on the 9600. All these features will provide customers with a 10% lower fuel cost per harvested tonne and 33% lower oil cost compared to other machines in the same horsepower class.”

It said the new models also feature a new 20cm longer eight-row spout design, which features optimised contours and styling to enable a higher throughput, and servicing has been made easier with the creation of additional openings to help increase machine uptime.

“The large crop channel width of 850mm is tailored to handle the tremendous throughput of these machines, to ensure the best possible forage quality and chopping efficiency,” said John Deere.

“Because of the higher engine horsepower, these new foragers feature a reinforced drivetrain and improved mainframe. The proven DuraDrum cutterhead is also designed to handle massive crop flows independent of the selected length of cut.”

Features

The harvesters have kernel processor rolls available with a standard sawtooth design on the Premium KP unit, and either the sawtooth or a new XCut design on the XStream KP, which features a spiral cut groove across the roll surface.

John Deere said the two new models in the 9000 Series are also available with its complete range of Intelligent Solutions Group (IGS) precision farming systems.

These include: AutoTrac automatic steering; Active Fill Control (AFC) for automatic filling of trailers; and MachineSync which automatically coordinates trailer speed and position with the forager.

Other systems available include the HarvestLab 3000 near infrared (NIR) sensor, which views and documents real-time measurements of crop yield, moisture and other measures including protein, starch and fibre levels.

“HarvestLab 3000 also enables AutoLOC automatic length-of-cut settings and silage additive dosing on the move, based on dry matter content,” said John Deere.

“The same sensor system can be used in stationary mode for analysing clamp silage in order to manage feed rations more accurately, and for analysing the constituents in manure – eg N, NH4, P & K – when operating a slurry tanker.”