Business & Environment / Farming

Scottish Government extends women in agriculture development scheme

By Gemma Mackie
August 30 2021, 5.00pm
The scheme will support up to 200 women over two years.
The Scottish Government has extended its professional development scheme for women working in agriculture.

The Be Your Best Self programme, which aims to support up to 200 women over the next two years, follows a pilot scheme run in 2019-20.

A new delivery team will run the programme and applications are now being accepted, with the first cohort expected to start the programme in October.

Morna Ronnie from career services consultancy, The People Portfolio, is one of the programme’s new delivery partners.

She said the programme was an integral part of the Scottish Government’s vision to make Scottish agriculture a fairer, more inclusive industry where farm succession is not determined by gender, training is accessible to everyone, and more women take on senior roles in agricultural organisations.

“By ensuring equality of opportunity and the merger of talents, the delivery team will help to make Scottish agriculture a more resilient and economically sustainable industry,” added Ms Ronnie.

“We are really looking forward to helping to facilitate change and give more rural women the skills and confidence to take their lives forward in the direction of their choosing.”

More details about the scheme are online at ruralpayments.org/topics/all-schemes/women-in-agriculture/ or by emailing beyourbestself@thepeopleportfolio.co.uk

