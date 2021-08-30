Audi and thousands of pounds in cash stolen from Dundee business

Police are probing the theft of an Audi and thousands of pounds following a break-in at a business in Dundee.

The theft happened at a premises in Dura Street in the Stobswell area between 5.15am and 5.30am on Saturday August 28.

A red Audi RS3 was taken, along with a four figure sum of cash.

The car has since been recovered near Balkeerie in Angus.

Officers investigating the theft say two men were seen near a broken fence at the time of the break-in and a third man at the junction of Dura Street and Ogilvie Street.

One was wearing a light-coloured top, one a dark coloured top and grey trousers, and the third white trainers.

Potential witnesses

Police are keen to speak to two people who stopped in a red Ford Fiesta around the time of the incident and who may have seen what happened and spoken to one of the three men.

Officers are now appealing witnesses following the incident.

Police Constable Jack Suttie said: “There would also have been a large amount of noise at the time and it is possible that residents were woken up.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything or who may have private CCTV that could help.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage that could assist our enquiries.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0905 of Saturday August 28, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”