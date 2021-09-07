Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Scottish farmers to receive their share of £275m in support payments

By Gemma Mackie
September 7 2021, 5.00pm Updated: September 7 2021, 5.08pm
Payments worth more than £275m will start arriving in farmers' bank accounts this week.
Scottish farmers and crofters will start receiving their share of £275 million of support payments this week.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said 2021 National Basic Payment Support Scheme payments to more than 11,000 eligible farmers and crofters will begin arriving in bank accounts from Wednesday September 8.

She said the support scheme, which launched last month, offers eligible producers up to 95% of their 2021 Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Green payments, to a maximum amount of £133,638.

“This is the first year that farmers and crofters have been able to accept their loan offer online and doing it this way is the quickest and easiest way for them to get their payments,” added Ms Gougeon.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.
She said the option for farmers to accept their offers for support via the scheme had been a great success with more than 70% of those eligible for support opting to sign up for the scheme online.

“We want to make sure all of our farmers and crofters receive their payments as soon as possible and the money will be landing in eligible accounts now, with payments continuing to be made on a regular basis,” added Ms Gougeon.

“We have noticed that a small number of people applying by paper are not supplying the correct information, which is causing delays in them receiving their payment.”

