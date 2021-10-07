Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Farming

NFU Scotland launches roadshow to discuss future farm policy

By Gemma Mackie
October 7 2021, 6.00am
The roadshow starts with an online meeting on October 13.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) is embarking on a nationwide roadshow to discuss future agricultural policy with farmers and crofters across the country.

The farming union is kicking off a series of regional meetings with a national webinar on Wednesday October 13 at 7pm.

It says the meetings will help inform its response to a Scottish Government consultation on the transition from the current Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) regime to a new post-Brexit agricultural policy for Scotland.

NFUS director of policy Jonnie Hall, who will lead the national webinar next week with the union’s president Martin Kennedy, said now was a “defining moment” for Scottish agriculture and the union’s biggest priority was securing a new, properly-funded support package for the sector.

NFU Scotland director of policy Jonnie Hall.

“For more than four years, partly driven by the catalyst of Brexit, NFU Scotland has been championing the need for change to a new agricultural policy,” said Mr Hall.

“The challenge facing Scottish agriculture has never been clearer – tackling climate change and biodiversity loss whilst simultaneously contributing to Scotland’s ambitious food and drink sector targets. It is not a case of one over the others.”

He encouraged farmers and crofters to participate in the roadshow meetings, which run until November 9.

“This consultation is our chance to ensure that farming and crofting across Scotland meets environmental and climate challenges in a uniquely Scottish way while still delivering high quality, sustainable food production that underpins Scotland’s food and drink sector and maintains the social and economic fabric of rural areas,” added Mr Hall.

The Scottish Government consultation, which closes next month, was launched by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, to gather views on the recommendations from farmer-led climate change groups.

AT the time she said the consultation, alongside work from the recently formed Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (Ariob), would directly inform a paper setting out the proposals for a future Agriculture Bill in Scotland. The paper is expected to be published and consulted upon in 2022.

More details about next week’s webinar and all the regional meetings is available on the NFUS website at nfus.org.uk

