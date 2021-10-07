NFU Scotland launches roadshow to discuss future farm policy

An error occurred. Please try again.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) is embarking on a nationwide roadshow to discuss future agricultural policy with farmers and crofters across the country.

The farming union is kicking off a series of regional meetings with a national webinar on Wednesday October 13 at 7pm.

It says the meetings will help inform its response to a Scottish Government consultation on the transition from the current Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) regime to a new post-Brexit agricultural policy for Scotland.

NFUS director of policy Jonnie Hall, who will lead the national webinar next week with the union’s president Martin Kennedy, said now was a “defining moment” for Scottish agriculture and the union’s biggest priority was securing a new, properly-funded support package for the sector.

“For more than four years, partly driven by the catalyst of Brexit, NFU Scotland has been championing the need for change to a new agricultural policy,” said Mr Hall.

“The challenge facing Scottish agriculture has never been clearer – tackling climate change and biodiversity loss whilst simultaneously contributing to Scotland’s ambitious food and drink sector targets. It is not a case of one over the others.”

He encouraged farmers and crofters to participate in the roadshow meetings, which run until November 9.

“This consultation is our chance to ensure that farming and crofting across Scotland meets environmental and climate challenges in a uniquely Scottish way while still delivering high quality, sustainable food production that underpins Scotland’s food and drink sector and maintains the social and economic fabric of rural areas,” added Mr Hall.

The Scottish Government consultation, which closes next month, was launched by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, to gather views on the recommendations from farmer-led climate change groups.

AT the time she said the consultation, alongside work from the recently formed Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (Ariob), would directly inform a paper setting out the proposals for a future Agriculture Bill in Scotland. The paper is expected to be published and consulted upon in 2022.

More details about next week’s webinar and all the regional meetings is available on the NFUS website at nfus.org.uk