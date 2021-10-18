Stirling sales: Shorthorn females lead the breed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Beef Shorthorn females sold to a top of 11,000gns .

The top price was paid by the Aberystwyth breeders Evans and Price for Lowther Crocus, a 19-month-old heifer by Glenisla Lochan Dubh from C Lowther, Askham Hall, Askham.

At 10,000gns Mr Lowther sold the champion, Lowther Lily by Lowther Konan to Tambour Manor, Canterbury.

Only six of the 14 bulls forward sold, with the top price of 7200gns paid for the reserve champion from the Leggat Farming Partnership at Logiealmond, Perth.

Dunsyre Phineas, by Dunsyre Lord Nelson, was bought by J Innes & Sons, Dunscroft, Huntly.

At 6000gns Alistair Clark & Sons, Avisyard Farm, Cumnock sold Knockenjig Ptrmigan to E&T Richardson, Sturzaker Farm, near Preston, Cumbria.

The breed champion, Muiresk Peroni from the Mair family’s Muiresk herd based at Kinnermit, Turriff, sold for 4500gns to CHarles and Sally Hall at Peterborough.

Beef Shorthorn bulls (6) averaged £4600 (2020: 7 averaged £4400).

Beef Shorthorn females (46) averaged £3261 (202: 52 averaged £3500).