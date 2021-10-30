ANM Group invites applications for two new board members

An error occurred. Please try again.

North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group is on the hunt for two new members for its board.

The co-op, which runs auction marts at Thainstone near Inverurie and Quoybrae in Caithness, is seeing applications for two new non-executive board members.

Applications are sought from those who have a broad commercial background in running a successful livestock operation, or those who have experience in managing business growth in a commercial environment.

“As we move into our 150th year of operations, we’re looking for new board members who will help boost the next phase of our business growth plans,” said ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson.

“These are exciting opportunities to make an active contribution in the development of our expanding and diversifying business activities, as well as playing a representative role on behalf of our growing membership base.”

He added: “I would encourage anyone who is interested in joining the board to get in touch to find out more.”

ANM Group chairman Pete Watson, who farms near Banchory, encouraged applications for the positions.

He said: “Our member-owned credentials are a real source of pride to our organisation and customer base.

“We believe that these appointments will further add to the experience on our board and ensure our members have the leadership required from us to navigate a future environment that is both exciting and challenging.”

ANM said the two new appointments will bring the board up to its full capacity of 11 members.

More details about the positions are available by contacting the company secretary on 01467 623766.