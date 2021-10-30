Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chef’s Table: Getting to the core of a tantalising tradition

By Martin Hollis
October 30 2021, 6.00am

Perfect Halloween and Bonfire Night treats… super sweet apples from Martin Hollis, executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Toffee apples are a popular treat for this time of year because these celebrations occur just after the annual apple harvests. But who came up with the idea of coating apples in toffee and chocolate?

Apparently it was Kolb, a veteran Newark candy-maker, produced his first batch of toffee apples, called candy apples in the US, in 1908.

While experimenting in his candy shop with red cinnamon candy for the Christmas trade, he dipped some apples into the mixture and put them in the windows for display.

He sold the whole first batch for five cents each and later sold thousands yearly. Soon candied apples were being sold along the Jersey Shore, and eventually have spread in popularity across the northern hemisphere.

Here’s how to make your own.

Toffee and chocolate apples

Makes 12

Ingredients

  • 12 Apples
  • 750g caster sugar
  • 25g butter
  • 200g white chocolate, melted

For the toppings:

  • Sprinkles
  • Popping candy
  • Mini Marshmallows
  • Dried raspberries pieces
  • Sweeties
  • Chopped nuts

To serve:

  • 12 Lollypop sticks
  • 1 carved pumpkin

Method

  1. Stick the lollypop sticks into the apples, making sure they are secure.
  2. Heat the sugar in a non-stick pan until light brown and then stir through the butter.
  3. After the butter is mixed in and slightly cooled stir in the melted chocolate, this is optional.
  4. Roll the apples in the toffee then choose whichever topping you like and then put on to a non-stick mat.
  5. To serve, pierce the top of the carved pumpkin with a knife then pop in the toffee apples and serve.

