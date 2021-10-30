Chef’s Table: Getting to the core of a tantalising tradition

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perfect Halloween and Bonfire Night treats… super sweet apples from Martin Hollis, executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Toffee apples are a popular treat for this time of year because these celebrations occur just after the annual apple harvests. But who came up with the idea of coating apples in toffee and chocolate?

Apparently it was Kolb, a veteran Newark candy-maker, produced his first batch of toffee apples, called candy apples in the US, in 1908.

While experimenting in his candy shop with red cinnamon candy for the Christmas trade, he dipped some apples into the mixture and put them in the windows for display.

He sold the whole first batch for five cents each and later sold thousands yearly. Soon candied apples were being sold along the Jersey Shore, and eventually have spread in popularity across the northern hemisphere.

Here’s how to make your own.

Toffee and chocolate apples

Makes 12

Ingredients

12 Apples

750g caster sugar

25g butter

200g white chocolate, melted

For the toppings:

Sprinkles

Popping candy

Mini Marshmallows

Dried raspberries pieces

Sweeties

Chopped nuts

To serve:

12 Lollypop sticks

1 carved pumpkin

Method

Stick the lollypop sticks into the apples, making sure they are secure. Heat the sugar in a non-stick pan until light brown and then stir through the butter. After the butter is mixed in and slightly cooled stir in the melted chocolate, this is optional. Roll the apples in the toffee then choose whichever topping you like and then put on to a non-stick mat. To serve, pierce the top of the carved pumpkin with a knife then pop in the toffee apples and serve.

