Better work-life balance on farms would improve mental health, study concludes

By Nancy Nicolson
November 17 2021, 11.45am Updated: November 17 2021, 2.42pm
Farmers feel unappreciated by wider society. according to new research.

Taking a break from work without fear of judgement is one of the culture changes needed in the farming industry, according to a new study into issues of rural loneliness and mental health.

Research by  the University of Exeter’s Centre for Rural Policy Research (CRPR) and national charity The Farming Community Network (FCN),  found long hours, working alone and a feeling of being undervalued and disconnected from the wider public are among the key factors causing many in the industry problems such as depression and anxiety.

The study recommended improving support to farmers, including continued investment in rural broadband; further education and outreach to help the public understand farming and its challenges; and normalising taking time off-farm and finding a healthy work-life balance.

Interviews for farm work study

The recommendations followed interviews with 22 farming families and six farm support workers in England .

They revealed that a heavy workload, resulting in little time for socialising, relaxing, or spending time with families, was leading to farmers feeling unappreciated and isolated from wider society.

Dr Jude McCann has called for a culture change in farmers’ approach to taking a break.

FCN chief executive Dr Jude McCann said: “There is a need for a culture change in farming that not only permits farmers to feel they can take a break from work without fear of judgement, but actively promotes it as an essential part of successfully managing a farm business.

“Taking a break from the farm or having a rest from work is not a waste of time. The truth is, it’s one of the most productive things you can do.

“Farmers told us they are expected to be strong and resilient and that admitting they are struggling and need help would be an admission of failure, of somehow not being a ‘good farmer’.

“This prevented people seeking help for loneliness and related mental health issues. We need to encourage a positive farm-life balance.”

Dr Rebecca Wheeler says farmers should be celebrated for the work they do.

Dr Rebecca Wheeler from the CRPR said: “Farmers are currently facing a multitude of challenges and many told us about how they are struggling to find the time to socialise or take a break from the stresses of the occupation.

“We need to do more to celebrate the work that farmers do in producing food and managing our countryside and support them in making positive changes where needed.”