More than 400 entries set for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

More than 400 entries of prime and pedigree livestock are forward for next week’s Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

The annual event, organised by Aberdeen & Northern Marts (ANM) and the Aberdeen Fatstock Association with sponsorship from Rapid Project Development, takes place on November 29-30 at the Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

“The Aberdeen Christmas Classic is one of Scotland’s premier livestock events held in Scotland and we are delighted to be welcoming another stellar line-up of livestock to Thainstone once again,” said ANM prime and cull cattle manager, Tim McDonald.

“Over the two days, exhibitors will compete for an impressive cash prize fund and an array of silverware, while spectators and prospective buyers will have the opportunity to view and source some of the best-bred cattle and sheep in the country.”

The fixture kicks off on Monday afternoon with shows and sales of 272 pedigree Suffolk, Texel, Beltex and other breeds of female sheep, followed by the Rising Stars exhibition calf show in the evening.

The pedigree sheep judges are: Jordan Green from Drumburn, Keith, for Beltex; David Delday from Quoy Belloch, Deerness, Orkney, for Suffolks; and Brian MacTaggart, Douganhill, Orchardton Mains, Castle Douglas, for the Texels.

The Rising Stars calf show will be judged by Cameron Sincliar, Brewthin, Cullerlie, Skene.

Shows and sales of prime cattle and lambs will take place on the Tuesday, with an entry of 66 cattle and 56 pairs of lambs forward.

The open haltered beef and butchers cattle will be jointly judged by Jamie Scott from John Scott Meats in Paisley and Louise Forsyth from Forsyth Butchers in Peebles, while the open unhaltered cattle will be judged by Bill Cameron from Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith.

Young Farmers cattle will be judged by Aileen Ingram from East Comalegy, Drumblade, Huntly, and the prime sheep classes will be assessed by Jimmy Stark from Bluebell, Alton Farm, Milton of Campsie.

The Thainstone Centre will also play host to the Black Beauty Bonanza show of Aberdeen-Angus cattle, starting at noon on the Tuesday.