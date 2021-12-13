Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Organisers feeling bullish about 2022 Royal Highland Show

By Nancy Nicolson
December 13 2021, 8.06pm
SPECTACLE: The Royal Highland Show’s organisers are looking forward to a "normal" event in 2022.

The Royal Highland Show’s organisers say they have turned their finances around and will make 2022’s bicentenary event as “full and normal” a show as possible.

Last year’s Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) accounts made grim reading after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event, and while this year’s figures have still to be finalised, chief executive Alan Laidlaw said the society is “hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds” better off than it could ever  have imagined.

RHASS chief executive Alan Laidlaw </p> <p>

He told a press briefing: “That’s a good place for us to be, having put on this year’s Showcase and delivered our charitable activity in spades, and we are planning as full a show as possible for June.

“We believe the outdoor nature of the event, the change of vaccination status and our June timing works as well as it possibly can.”

Mr Laidlaw acknowledged the Scottish Government’s £750,000 contribution towards the staging of this year’s Showcase and said the society is now in discussion about continued government support for the 2022 and 2023 shows.

Meanwhile, an increased number of events at Ingliston’s Highland Centre, including bookings as a vaccination centre and Royal Mail sorting office, have contributed to the improvement in the RHASS balance sheet, and space is already 40% booked for next year.

Alterations to the 2022 Royal Highland Show include asking RHASS members to let the society know the exact days they intend to attend the event in order to free up the space allocation on days they do not need.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray said: “We are asking them to be as accurate as they can, bearing in mind we want to optimise attendance, and any tickets they don’t have a use for we could sell to the public.”

Already 190 applications have been received for trade stands and the organisers are looking at freeing up more space for food businesses in order to reduce congestion in
the usually mobbed food hall.

 

 

 

More from The Courier