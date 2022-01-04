Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scots farmers report more than 100 livestock worrying incidents in eight months

By Gemma Mackie
January 4 2022, 5.00pm
There were more than 100 livestock worrying incidents reported to Police Scotland between April and November 2021.

Figures provided by the Scottish Government, in response to a question from Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett, reveal the extent of livestock worrying across the country in the past decade.

They show that between April and November 2021 there were 103 incidents recorded by Police Scotland under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, including six in Aberdeenshire, six in Angus and eight in the Highlands.

There were two incidents in Aberdeen City, eight in Argyll & Bute, two in Fife, two in Moray, three in the Western Isles, one in the Orkney Islands, three in Perth & Kinross, one in the Shetland Islands and eight in Stirling.

Dumfries and Galloway was the worst hit local authority area with 16 incidents reported in the eight-month period, followed by the Scottish Borders with nine incidents.

The figures, which span back to the 2012/13 year, show there have been 1,436 incidents reported across Scotland between 2012 and November 2021.

Alexander Burnett MSP.

Mr Burnett said the figures highlighted why changes to livestock worrying legislation, which came into force in March last year, were needed.

The changes, introduced through a member’s Bill brought forward by SNP MSP Emma Harper, increase penalties for owners who let their dogs attack livestock to a maximum fine of £40,000 or 12 months imprisonment.

“The strengthening of police powers should protect farms while cracking down on thoughtless dog owners,” added Mr Burnett.

“Worrying may not always lead to an attack but often it results in healthy animals which need to be put down. There are heart-breaking consequences to thoughtlessness – both for the owner and the farmer.”

A survey carried out by the National Sheep Association (NSA) in 2021 found two-thirds of UK sheep farmers had experienced an increase in dog attacks on their animals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey also found more than half of 616 farmer respondents had experienced abuse or intimidation when personally asking dog owners to put their pet on a lead and that on average each respondent experienced seven cases of sheep worrying during the past year, resulting in five sheep injured and two sheep killed per attack.

