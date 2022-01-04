St Andrews Brewing Company launches beer to raise funds for Doddie Weir’s MND charity

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Andrews Brewing Company is launching a new beer to support the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in time for the Six Nations rugby tournament.

The new brew, Mistaken Identity, takes its name from an infamous press conference in 1997.

Scottish player Doddie Weir hilariously claimed “mistaken identity” when he was alleged to have broken curfew on the 1997 Lions Tour to South Africa.

The 51-year-old, who earned 61 caps for his country, revealed he was suffering from Motor Neuron Disease in 2017.

He went on to launch charity My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to fund research into the condition.

Last year, the team at St Andrews Brewing Co created a beer called 38 Year Itch to celebrate Scotland’s historic win against England at Twickenham on February 6, with proceeds going to the charity.

Managing director Phil Mackey said they raised more than £3,000 last year and wanted to do something again to help the cause.

The beer can be ordered now and will be released in time for the tournament. The Six Nations begins on February 5 with Scotland hosting England at Murrayfield.

Hoping to sell 2,000 litres

Phil explained: “We thought it might give a little bit of cheer based on some of the other news that’s been coming out.

“The beer is in the tank so we have brewed it. It will go off to be packaged at the beginning of January and then out to people for the beginning of the Six Nations.

“Our hope is to sell 2,000 litres for the foundation. Which is about 400 plus cases.”

The 3.8% Scotch ale is described as being “full of malt, dried fruits and roasted nuts, and with a sweet aftertaste of victory”.

It costs £26 for 12 cans which can be pre-ordered via the company’s website.

All profits go to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

‘Mistaken identity’

The team at St Andrews Brewing Co are all big rugby fans. And Phil even met Doddie when he was a guest speaker at a Madras Rugby Club dinner in St Andrews.

He recalled: “He was one of the best guest speakers we had ever had at the rugby club and he even took the time to offer an impromptu coaching session for our juniors in the dark.

“So when we had the opportunity last year, it was a no-brainer for us to support the foundation.”

Phil said the incident that occurred during the British and Irish Lions’ successful tour to South Africa in 1997 is very well known.

At a press conference, a journalist told Doddie he’d been “seen by a group of South African journalists in a nightclub in Port Elizabeth” after the team curfew of 11pm.

Doddie replied with a smile: “mistaken identity” to a roar of laughter from his teammates.

Phil added: “Because he’s such an iconic figure it was so counter-intuitive for him to be claiming mistaken identity. It’s one of those things rugby fans will know.

“Assuming the Six Nations goes ahead, people can be sitting down to watch Scotland host England on the opening weekend and have a can of this in their hand.”

More local food and drink…