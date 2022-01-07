NFU Scotland national conference moved online due to Covid-19

An error occurred. Please try again.

Farming union NFU Scotland’s annual conference and annual general meeting is the latest agricultural event to fall victim to Covid-19.

The event, which includes the union’s annual dinner, was scheduled to take place in Glasgow on February 10-11.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) president, Martin Kennedy, said the union had originally hoped to hold a hybrid event with a limited audience attending in-person and others watching online.

However, rising Covid cases have resulted in the NFUS board of directors deciding to move the event to online only.

“While all involved in this tremendous event will have wished for a return to normality, the Covid pandemic continues to wreak havoc with events and plans,” said Mr Kennedy.

“NFU Scotland’s board of directors was unanimous in its decision that this key event goes ahead and that we move the 2022 event fully online; it is a format that worked incredibly well in February 2021 when we delivered a fantastic AGM and conference to a large online audience.”

He said the programme for the conference was still being finalised, but it will include discussions on topics such as future farm policy, trade, input prices, labour availability and farm assurance.

“Face-to-face meetings and social gatherings will always be a hugely important part of NFU Scotland and are at the core of how we engage and interact with our members,” added Mr Kennedy.

“While we all wish for more normal times, taking this important event online for the second year in a row will ensure that the most important issues for our food and farming sector remain front and centre as we move into 2022.”

NFU Scotland’s decision to move its event online follows the cancellation of the rescheduled AgriScot farm business event, a move to have an online-only Oxford Farming Conference this week, and postponement of the UK’s largest farm machinery show LAMMA.

Last year’s AgriScot event, which usually takes place in the middle of November each year, was rescheduled to February 9 due to the use of its venue at Ingliston, near Edinburgh, as a Covid-19 vaccination.

However, event organisers confirmed next month’s rescheduled event will no longer take place due to Covid restrictions and the event will next take place on November 16.

LAMMA, which was due to take place this month in Birmingham, will now take place on May 4-5 2022.