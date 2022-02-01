Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Quality Meat Scotland names Sarah Millar as new chief executive

By Gemma Mackie
February 1 2022, 5.00pm
Sarah Millar is the new chief executive at Quality Meat Scotland.

Scottish red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has appointed Sarah Millar as its new chief executive.

Mrs Millar, who is currently director of market intelligence and external affairs at QMS, will become chief executive designate with immediate effect and take over the reins as chief executive from Alan Clarke when he steps down from the role in April.

Prior to working at QMS, Mrs Millar graduated with an honours degree in Green Technology from SAC Auchincruive in Ayr and she worked for Soil Association Scotland delivering a knowledge transfer programme.

Mrs Millar, who grew up on a family hill farm in Lanarkshire and currently lives on her husband’s farm in Angus, has also been involved with various Scottish Government groups including the National Council of Rural Advisors, the Food and Farming Advisory Group, and the Suckler Beef Climate Scheme Implementation Board.

QMS chairman, Kate Rowell, welcomed the appointment and said: “We look forward to Sarah stepping up into the top role at QMS.

“She brings a lifetime of knowledge and experience of the Scottish farming industry and has a good understanding of working at director level within a non-departmental public body.”

Paying tribute to outgoing chief executive Alan Clarke, Ms Rowell said: “Alan will leave the organisation in a strong position to move forward and on behalf of the Board of QMS we wish him well in his journey to semi-retirement.”

