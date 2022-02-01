Quality Meat Scotland names Sarah Millar as new chief executive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has appointed Sarah Millar as its new chief executive.

Mrs Millar, who is currently director of market intelligence and external affairs at QMS, will become chief executive designate with immediate effect and take over the reins as chief executive from Alan Clarke when he steps down from the role in April.

Prior to working at QMS, Mrs Millar graduated with an honours degree in Green Technology from SAC Auchincruive in Ayr and she worked for Soil Association Scotland delivering a knowledge transfer programme.

Mrs Millar, who grew up on a family hill farm in Lanarkshire and currently lives on her husband’s farm in Angus, has also been involved with various Scottish Government groups including the National Council of Rural Advisors, the Food and Farming Advisory Group, and the Suckler Beef Climate Scheme Implementation Board.

QMS chairman, Kate Rowell, welcomed the appointment and said: “We look forward to Sarah stepping up into the top role at QMS.

“She brings a lifetime of knowledge and experience of the Scottish farming industry and has a good understanding of working at director level within a non-departmental public body.”

Paying tribute to outgoing chief executive Alan Clarke, Ms Rowell said: “Alan will leave the organisation in a strong position to move forward and on behalf of the Board of QMS we wish him well in his journey to semi-retirement.”