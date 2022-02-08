English farmers offered exit payments of up to £100k to retire from industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

English farmers offered exit payments of up to £100k to retire from industry

By Gemma Mackie
February 8 2022, 5.00pm
The scheme will offer English farmers wishing to retire or leave the industry exit payments of up to £100,000.
The scheme will offer English farmers wishing to retire or leave the industry exit payments of up to £100,000.

English farmers wishing to retire from the agricultural industry are being offered exit payments of up to £100,000 under a new Defra scheme.

The Lump Sum Exit Scheme, which was launched following industry consultation, is designed to help farmers who wish to retire or leave the industry but have found it difficult to do so for financial reasons.

It will open in April and applications will run until September, with farmers in receipt of an exit payment required to surrender their subsidy entitlements and either rent or sell their land, or surrender their tenancy, to create opportunities for new entrants and farmers wishing to expand their businesses.

Defra said the lump sum payment will be based on the average direct payments made to the farmer from the 2019 to 2021 Basic Payment Scheme years.

This reference figure will be capped at £42,500 and multiplied by 2.35 to calculate the lump sum, meaning some farmers could receive payments of up to £100,000.

UK Government environment secretary George Eustice.
Environment Secretary George Eustice.

“Those of us who grew up with farming know the emotional connection farmers have with their land and the decision to retire or to exit the industry can be extremely difficult and is frequently postponed,” said Environment Secretary George Eustice, announcing details of the new scheme.

“The purpose of The Lump Sum Exit Scheme is to assist farmers who want to exit the industry to do so in a planned way and provide them with the means to make a meaningful choice about their future.

“The scheme will also free up land for new entrants to farming and those who want to expand their businesses.”

He said the Government had also been working in partnership with industry, local councils and landowners to design a new entrants scheme to “create real opportunities” for new farmers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]