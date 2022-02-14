Celebrity farmer Kelvin Fletcher backs industry mental health campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celebrity farmer Kelvin Fletcher backs industry mental health campaign

By Gemma Mackie
February 14 2022, 6.00am
Kelvin Fletcher is backing the campaign.

Celebrity farmer Kelvin Fletcher is backing an agricultural industry mental health campaign.

Mr Fletcher – who showcases life on his new farm in BBC’s Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure – is supporting this year’s Mind Your Head campaign.

The annual mental health awareness campaign, which kicks off today, is run by farm safety charity the Farm Safety Foundation.

It aims to remind all farmers and those working in the agricultural industry to illustrate actions being taken to break down mental health barriers in farming.

It comes as a survey by the Farm Safety Foundation reveals 92% of farmers and farmworkers under the age of 40 believe poor mental health is the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today – this is up from 82% in a similar survey conducted in 2018.

Kelvin Fletcher – who previously won BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and previously starred in Emmerdale – said he had no idea the farming community was so heavily impacted by bad mental health.

Many in rural communities suffering in silence

“Campaigns like Mind Your Head are so important if we’re going to chip away at the stigma that surrounds mental illness in the industry,” said Mr Fletcher.

“If one person reads about Mind Your Head and decides to reach out or to check in on a loved one, that’s a step in the right direction.

“Please, be that person and start the conversation. You never know how much it could mean to someone struggling silently.”

Farm Safety Foundation manager, Stephanie Berkeley, said it was about time the farming industry dealt with the issue of poor mental health head on.

She said: “We need to talk about our feelings and let everyone living and working in farming know that it’s completely ok to have feelings, good and bad, but it’s also important to let them out.

“Many living and working in rural communities are suffering and doing so in silence. As an industry, it’s time to ease the pressure, stop expecting people to be perfect and start talking openly about feelings with people you trust.”

More information about this year’s Mind Your Head campaign is online at www.yellowwellies.org

