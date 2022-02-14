Maori dancers perform in Scone for Waitangi Day celebrations for first time in 2 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Maori dancers perform in Scone for Waitangi Day celebrations for first time in 2 years

By Anita Diouri
February 14 2022, 6.00am

Annual New Zealander Waitangi Day celebrations returned to Perthshire at the weekend after a Covid hiatus.

Hosted by the New Zealand Society of Scotland, the celebrations included a performance by Maori dancers and a dinner.

Maori dancers perform New Zealand dances. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

The event –  held at the Murrayshall Hotel, Scone on Saturday evening – was held for the first time since 2020.

Around 90 people attended, in the smaller scale event, which brings together the New Zealand and Scottish cultures.

The Haka was performed at the event. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

And despite there being fewer people than usual, organisers were delighted to once again bring Waitangi Day celebrations back to Scotland.

Maori dancers

Ngāti Rānana Maori dancers travelled up from London to entertain the Scone audience.

President of the New Zealand Society of Scotland Ereti Mitchell said: “We have been looking forward to it. I think this is what they liked last time – the mix of the cultures.

Maori dancers entertain attendees. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“We don’t get to see many Maori groups in Scotland.

“We usually have a lot more but Covid has put some people off.

Audience members getting involved. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“But I think if everybody is safe and they’ve done Lateral Flow Tests and used the gel, it should be alright.”

What is Waitangi Day?

Waitangi Day is usually celebrated on February 6 to commemorate the signing of what is known as New Zealand’s founding document.

It was signed on February 6 1840 on behalf of the British Crown and by Maori Chiefs.

Maori dancers. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

It is commemorated each year in New Zealand and is a national holiday.

The first celebrations held by the New Zealand Society of Scotland took place in 2007.

