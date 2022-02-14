Maori dancers perform in Scone for Waitangi Day celebrations for first time in 2 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Annual New Zealander Waitangi Day celebrations returned to Perthshire at the weekend after a Covid hiatus.

Hosted by the New Zealand Society of Scotland, the celebrations included a performance by Maori dancers and a dinner.

The event – held at the Murrayshall Hotel, Scone on Saturday evening – was held for the first time since 2020.

Around 90 people attended, in the smaller scale event, which brings together the New Zealand and Scottish cultures.

And despite there being fewer people than usual, organisers were delighted to once again bring Waitangi Day celebrations back to Scotland.

Maori dancers

Ngāti Rānana Maori dancers travelled up from London to entertain the Scone audience.

President of the New Zealand Society of Scotland Ereti Mitchell said: “We have been looking forward to it. I think this is what they liked last time – the mix of the cultures.

“We don’t get to see many Maori groups in Scotland.

“We usually have a lot more but Covid has put some people off.

“But I think if everybody is safe and they’ve done Lateral Flow Tests and used the gel, it should be alright.”

What is Waitangi Day?

Waitangi Day is usually celebrated on February 6 to commemorate the signing of what is known as New Zealand’s founding document.

It was signed on February 6 1840 on behalf of the British Crown and by Maori Chiefs.

It is commemorated each year in New Zealand and is a national holiday.

The first celebrations held by the New Zealand Society of Scotland took place in 2007.