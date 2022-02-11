NFU Scotland AGM 2022: Support announced for soil testing and slurry equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NFU Scotland AGM 2022: Support announced for soil testing and slurry equipment

By Nancy Nicolson
February 11 2022, 4.51pm
FUNDING: The Scottish Government is supporting farmers to meet climate change and biodiversity targets.

Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary unveiled a mixed bag of initiatives and some new funds in her address to the farmers’ union’s annual conference – but fell well short of announcing a long-awaited fully-developed farming policy.

Mairi Gougeon’s speech was firmly focused on how the industry can help the Scottish Government meet climate change and biodiversity targets, and her key announcement was the imminent introduction of an allowance of around £30 per hectare of Region 1 land to support soil testing and analysis – including soil carbon analysis.

The measure is part of Track One of the £51 million National Test Programme which starts this Spring.

SLURRY SUPPORT

While the soil testing measure was warmly welcomed by the NFU Scotland (NFUS) leadership, they were highly critical of the scale of the £5 million the government has allocated to this year’s Agriculture Transformation Fund.

Ms Gougeon said the scheme, which will open in April, will focus entirely on supporting farmers, crofters and agricultural contractors to buy low emission slurry spreading equipment and slurry store covers to reduce adverse impacts on water quality from livestock slurry and digestate.

She encouraged everyone who can update their spreading equipment and improve their slurry storage to apply for a grant, but NFUS president, Martin Kennedy  condemned the funding as “massively inadequate”.

Martin Kennedy criticised the support for slurry storage and equipment as “massively inadequate”.

“Given the regulations we have right now with slurry storage issues, 10 farmers could spend £500,000 each to get their slurry stores up to spec and that would be the whole budget gone,” he said.

“The previous capital grants  scheme was £18 million, so there’s clearly a real desire by the industry to take these options up. This money will go in the blink of an eye.”

Farmers are facing new slurry storage and spreading regulations.

Other key announcements included the creation of a Scottish Veterinary Service, a new five-year Monitor Farm Programme and a commitment to develop a nationwide control strategy for Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS).

Ms Gougeon also revealed that this year’s Single Application Form (SAF) window would open on March 15 and close on May 15, and for the first time the process will be entirely online.

Support will be available – including one-to-one assistance from rural payments team staff – to help applicants make the transition.

FRUSTRATION

Frustrations over the slow headway being made towards the creation of new farm policy for Scotland spilled over into almost all sessions of NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) conference.

Ordinary union members as well as those who sit on the Agricultural Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB), which was set up last year to assist the government in thrashing out policy, criticised the snail’s pace of progress.

Members’ impatience prompted Martin Kennedy – who co-chairs the board with Ms Gougeon – to issue a statement after the meeting expressing his frustration.

He said: “I am sure NFUS members will have welcomed clarity about the direction of travel being taken towards improving productivity and efficiency, cutting emissions and funding commitments and payments.

“News that details of the National Test Programme  Track 1 will be announced this Spring is long overdue.

“Like others, I’m hugely frustrated about the pace of delivery, but we must be sure that the direction of travel we are pursuing is right and fit for Scotland’s future agriculture policy. I personally, along with other members of the ARIOB, am committed to delivering this.”

Following her speech Ms Gougeon tackled a range of questions from union members, including the likelihood of the Scottish Government changing its stance on gene editing and falling into line with the UK Government’s policy.

She said: “We want to remain aligned with the EU and are monitoring the position.”

Asked for an assurance that glyphosate would be retained as a tool for arable farmers, she said: “When it comes to using glyphosate or other chemicals we always base decisions on the best available science and information. I don’t envisage changes.”

Productive farmland is in demand for tree planting.

Other farmers raised fears over the race by commercial companies to plant productive farmland with trees to obtain carbon credits.

Ms Gougeon said: “We have to find a balance for private sector investment and ambitions as well as land managers, farmers and tenant farmers too, which is why the Scottish Land Commission is undertaking work on this to understand the implications.”

The commission’s report is expected shortly.

