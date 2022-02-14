Pabo Rolex leads early spring Limousin sale at 38,000gn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-month-old bull named Pabo Rolex led the early spring show and sale of Limousins when he went under the hammer for 38,000gn.

Put forward by the Hughes family, who run the Pabo herd in Anglesey in Wales, Pabo stood overall champion in the pre-sale show at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

An AI son of the 32,000gn Dolcorsllwyn Brynmor, out of Pabo Icemaiden, he sold to commercial buyer Owen Miskelly from 26 Crabtree Road, County Down.

Next best at 35,000gn was September 2020-born Lukeroyal Robin from Northern Irish breeders Mel and Diane Lucas.

By the 16,000gn Goldies Nelson, and out of Aghadolgan Oyster, he sold jointly to Northumberland breeder Jonathan Watson for his Tweeddale herd and the Suddes family for their County Durham-based Cornsay herd.

Thereafter, the reserve overall champion from the pre-sale show sold for 24,000gn.

This was June 2020-born Ronick Roulette from the Dick family at Mains of Throsk, near Stirling. By Wilodge Granville, and out of Ronick Jess, he sold to A Renton and HSB Redden Partners for the Meadowrig herd based at Stuartslaw Farm, Duns.

Other leading prices included 17,000gn for Brontemoor Riffraff, by the 10,000gn Knock Msport, from JM & SJ Priestley, Cracrop Farm, Brampton, Cumbria. He sold to Mr R J Shennan, Farden, Ayrshire.

Next best at 16,000gn was Ampertaine Rocketman, by the 19,000gn Ampertaine Jeronimo, from Messrs W J and James McKay, 88 Kilrea Road, Co Derry, Northern Ireland. He sold to Morris Brothers, Whitcott Evan Farm, Shropshire.

Meanwhile, T and J Leslie from Quoymore House, Orkney, paid 12,000gn for Loosebeare Ramos, by Aghadolgan Emperor, from Messrs E W Quick and Sons, Loosebeare Manor, Devon.

The Graham family, which runs the Grahams herd at Airthrey Keres Dairy Farm in Bridge of Allan, sold to a top of 10,000gn for Grahams Rambo. By Ampertaine Foreman, he was bought by N A S Johnson for the Bitteswell herd, Elms Farm, Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

In total 90 bulls sold to average £7,895 and a clearance rate of 77% was achieved.

British Limousin Cattle Society secretary, Will Ketley, said: “There was a very pleasing commercial buyer attendance at the sale, willing to invest in the breed that is achieving the desired returns in the store and finished ring.”