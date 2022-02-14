Call for full survey of damaged trees in Dundee street badly hit by storms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A full survey of “dangerous” trees in a Dundee street is being called for after they were damaged in recent storms.

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone has written to the city council asking for an inspection of trees in Foggyley Gardens.

His call comes as a fresh yellow wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for later this week.

Meantime the council have issued a statement detailing the work done so far to repair all damage caused during the storms.

Many were uprooted, snapped or had branches broken during the storms and residents in the street have been left fearing what could happen if more high winds strike.

Full health audit called for

Mr Malone said he has asked the council to carry out a full health audit of the trees to determine what should stay and what might need removed.

He says he welcomes information from Dundee City Council that they are dealing with tree concerns in the city, including in Foggyley but added his concerns still stand.

Mr Malone said: “I welcome what the council say they are doing but my concerns stand.

“I want reassurances given to residents that a full health audit of the trees will still be carried out and that overhanging and dangerous branches will be dealt with.

“I also want the council to personally reassure residents that action will be taken.”

He said: “‘I have received numerous concerns about the safety of houses in Foggyley Gardens after the recent storm damage in the area.

“Residents report feeling unsafe when winds are strong due to the proximity of trees in many cases, higher than their houses.

“The storms recently ripped off branches, and, in at least one case a significant overhanging branch crashed into a fence on the other side of the road.”

Mr Malone said that residents are worried that overhanging trees close to their homes could be at risk in any future gales.

He said: “There are a number of trees in the area which overhang the road and are at risk and potentially dangerous according to residents.

Future storms concern

“It is vital that we retain trees but the likelihood of more storms as a result of global warming is causing concern.

“I have contacted senior officers to have an audit conducted of tree health in the hope that assurances can be given to residents about safety, and where necessary, work is carried out to secure the area and the trees themselves.”

Storm clearance work progressing

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Dundee City Council Environment employees and external specialist contractors continue to make progress with storm clean-up efforts in parts of the city.

“Along with several other locations, Foggyley Gardens sustained damage and the remaining mature trees within this area have been visually inspected and have found to be in a fair and reasonable condition.

“Our in-house forestry team will carry out additional arboricultural work at this location following the completion of the highest priority storm damage work.”

The spokesman added: “Officers are also undertaking regular assessments of trees in parks and neighbourhoods city-wide to ensure the ongoing safety of our residents and their properties.”